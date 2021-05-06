Tristan Thompson's 'mistress' Sydney Chase refuses to comply with his cease and desist order

The model has received a cease-and-desist letter from Tristan Thompson's lawyer, following her cheating allegations.

Tristan Thompson's alleged mistress Sydney Chase is refusing to comply with a cease-and-desist letter that was sent to her by the NBA star's lawyer, Marty Singer.

The lawyer, who also works with Khloé Kardashian, sent Chase a detailed letter claiming she is being 'defamatory' towards Tristan, after revealing details of his body when 'hooked up' in January.

Sydney Chase claimed she 'hooked up' with Tristan Thompson in January. Picture: Instagram

While Sydney denied receiving a cease and desist letter initially, until she discovered that it was sent to an old email that she no longer uses.

The cease and desist is a legal note, which is a sent to an individual to stop allegedly illegal activity.

However, the 23-year-old model has revealed that she is resisting to comply with the cease and desist and made it clear in an Instagram statement.

'I finally received the cease & desist hours after I made my post online,' Sydney wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (May 5).

'It was first sent to an email I no longer use,' she continued. 'However I'm moving forward with the truth & am choosing not to comply.' The model added: 'I will not be called a liar.'

Sydney Chase releases a statement after receiving the cease-and-desist order from Tristan Thompson's lawyer. Picture: Instagram/@sydneychasexo

it was revealed that Tristan had taken legal action against the "No Jumper" podcast where Sydney first claimed she 'hooked up' with Tristan behind Khloe's back.

The No Jumper podcast episode which featured Sydney talking about Tristan's “peek-a-boo d–k” has now been edited according to host Adam John Grandmaison.

Tristan Thompson's alleged mistress Sydney Chase exposed DMs of Khloe Kardashian appearing to 'reach out' following her infidelity claims. Picture: Getty

The clip was re-edited, removing any inflammatory comments and re-uploaded after Grandmaison – also known as Adam 22 – received a cease-and-desist letter from Tristan's attorney.'

Yeah, we got a cease-and-desist and deleted it,' Grandmaison told PageSix.'Honestly, I wouldn't have posted it in the first place if I knew it was going to mess up a relationship.'

Grandmaison added 'I try to avoid the ‘exposing’-style interviews these days'.

