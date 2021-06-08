Malu Trevejo dating history: From Central Cee to Swae Lee
8 June 2021, 12:47
Who has the Cuban singer and Instagram model dated? Is she now single? Here's everything we know about Malu Trevejo's love life
Malu Trevejo is Cuban born, Miami based singer - who rose to fame making music in both Spanish and English. She is now also an Instagram personality with more than 10million followers.
What happened between Central Cee and Malu Trevejo?
The star attracts a lot of attention for her looks as well as her talent, but who has she dated?
-
YoungBoy NBA
The singer was confirmed to be dating rapper NBA Youngboy in 2017.
However, the relationship controversially ended following explosive arguments between the Malu and Danielle Bregoli - also known as 'Bhad Bhabi'.
The two fired shots at each other via instagram at the time. Malu also then took to Instagram live to reassure fans that "nobody broke her heart".
-
Central Cee
Malu and Central Cee raised rumours earlier this year when the Cuban singer posted a cosy picture of the pair to her story.
Fans were shocked to see the pair together and conversation began that the two may be together.
However, in response to this Malu posted an Instagram story - that appeared to be aimed at the 'loaded' rapper, shutting down rumours. The star said: 'Can't no rapper, singer, actor say they hit!! #FreeClout your welcome' with a kiss face emoji.
It appeared as though the post may have been a stunt to get the rapper to 1Million followers.
-
Swae Lee
Recently, the 'Luna Llena' singer has been pictured with 'Black Beatles' rapper Swae Lee.
The two have also been seen together on each of their Instagram stories.
Recently fans speculated after the pair were seen together looking cosy whilst in a pool.
Neither of the two have confirmed the rumours.