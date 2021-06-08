Malu Trevejo dating history: From Central Cee to Swae Lee

8 June 2021, 12:47

Central Cee, Malu and Swae Lee
Central Cee, Malu and Swae Lee. Picture: Instagram: @malutrevejo @centralcee @swaelee

Who has the Cuban singer and Instagram model dated? Is she now single? Here's everything we know about Malu Trevejo's love life

Malu Trevejo is Cuban born, Miami based singer - who rose to fame making music in both Spanish and English. She is now also an Instagram personality with more than 10million followers.

What happened between Central Cee and Malu Trevejo?

The star attracts a lot of attention for her looks as well as her talent, but who has she dated?

  1. YoungBoy NBA

    YoungBoy NBA
    YoungBoy NBA. Picture: Getty

    The singer was confirmed to be dating rapper NBA Youngboy in 2017.

    However, the relationship controversially ended following explosive arguments between the Malu and Danielle Bregoli - also known as 'Bhad Bhabi'.

    The two fired shots at each other via instagram at the time. Malu also then took to Instagram live to reassure fans that "nobody broke her heart".

  2. Central Cee

    Malu and Central Cee
    Malu and Central Cee. Picture: Instagram/@malutrevejo

    Malu and Central Cee raised rumours earlier this year when the Cuban singer posted a cosy picture of the pair to her story.

    Fans were shocked to see the pair together and conversation began that the two may be together.

    However, in response to this Malu posted an Instagram story - that appeared to be aimed at the 'loaded' rapper, shutting down rumours. The star said: 'Can't no rapper, singer, actor say they hit!! #FreeClout your welcome' with a kiss face emoji.

    It appeared as though the post may have been a stunt to get the rapper to 1Million followers.

    Malu shuts down Central Cee dating rumours
    Malu shuts down Central Cee dating rumours. Picture: Instagram: malutrevejo

  3. Swae Lee

    Malu and rapper Swae Lee pose together on Instagram
    Malu and rapper Swae Lee pose together on Instagram. Picture: Instagram: malutrevejo

    Recently, the 'Luna Llena' singer has been pictured with 'Black Beatles' rapper Swae Lee.

    The two have also been seen together on each of their Instagram stories.

    Recently fans speculated after the pair were seen together looking cosy whilst in a pool.

    Neither of the two have confirmed the rumours.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Migos new album Culture III: release date, songs, features & more

Migos new album Culture III: release date, songs, features & more
Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' album collaborations and features

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' album collaborations and features

Drake

Rapper Swae Lee and Singer Malu Trejevo

Swae Lee and Malu Trevejo spark dating rumours following intimate post
Mariah Carey and Jay-Z 'explosive' feud explained

Mariah Carey and Jay-Z 'explosive' Roc Nation feud explained

Trending

Khloe Kardashian claps back at troll who says she looks like an "alien"

Khloe Kardashian claps back at troll claiming she looks like an 'alien' amid plastic surgery rumours
Logan Paul responds to claims he was knocked out by Floyd Mayweather during their fight

Logan Paul responds to claims he was 'knocked out by Floyd Mayweather' during their fight
'Space Jam 2' A New Legacy: Release date, cast, plot, trailer & more

'Space Jam 2' A New Legacy: Release date, cast, plot, trailer & more
Justin Bieber 'Peaches' (Remix) Ft Ludacris, Usher & Snoop Dogg lyrics meaning explained

Justin Bieber 'Peaches' (Remix) Ft Ludacris, Usher & Snoop Dogg lyrics meaning explained
Porsha Williams fiancé Simon Guobadia shares CCTV footage of ex-wife Faylnn 'cheating'

Porsha Williams fiancé Simon Guobadia shares CCTV footage of ex-wife Faylnn 'cheating'