Malu Trevejo dating history: From Central Cee to Swae Lee

Central Cee, Malu and Swae Lee. Picture: Instagram: @malutrevejo @centralcee @swaelee

Who has the Cuban singer and Instagram model dated? Is she now single? Here's everything we know about Malu Trevejo's love life

Malu Trevejo is Cuban born, Miami based singer - who rose to fame making music in both Spanish and English. She is now also an Instagram personality with more than 10million followers.

The star attracts a lot of attention for her looks as well as her talent, but who has she dated?