Malu Trevejo

Malu Trevejo. Picture: Instagram/@malutrevejo

Malu Trevejo initially sparked rumours she was dating with Central Cee when fans spotted several clues on their social media accounts.

Fan first suspected the pair were an item when Malu shared a video which seemed to be in the same location in a video Central Cee posted.

On Saturday (May 15) Malu took to Instagram to post two photos of herself and Central Cee looking boo'd up.

In the swipe through post, Malu is pictured wearing a grey crop top with pink leggings, with the rapper posing behind her.

Central Cee is holding Malu's waist in one of the pictures.

However, things took a turn when Malu debunked claims that she is with the rapper.

Taking to her Instagram story, Malu wrote: 'Can't no rapper, singer, actor say they hit!! #FreeClout your welcome' with a kiss face emoji, seemingly aimed at the West London rapper.

Malu reveals she 'played' Central Cee on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@malutrevejo

She added "I told u I'll get you to a million" which made it seem that she made an agreement with the rapper to boost his Instagram followers.

In another post, the "Luna Llena" singer wrote: 'Can't play someone who already knows how f*ck boys move'.

When a fan wrote 'U clowned Central Cee respect', Malu replied 'I played the uno reverse card'.