Kanye West & Irina Shayk arrive on private jet together after ‘romantic getaway’ in France

The pair have been spotted on a private jet together following their holiday romance in France for Kanye West's 44th birthday celebrations.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk arrived on a private jet in New Jersey after their "romantic getaway" together in France. This comes after Kim Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February.

Kanye, 44, and Irina, 35 were rumoured to be together last month, after an Instagram account Deux Moi's source claimed they were an item.

Irina Shayk is a Russian model and actress. Picture: Getty

However, things have escalated between the pair, after they were spotted together for the first time in Provence, France on a romantic getaway for Kanye West's 44th birthday.

Now, the pair have been spotted at the Teterboro Airport, where their private jet had touched down.

Kanye and Irina been strolling around the grounds of the hotel, according to TMZ, as the Victoria's Secret model walked with her mask on.

Prior to their romantic getaway, Kanye had "hung out with her" in New York before the two "celebrated his birthday in France," a source told People.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February. The rapper has now taken steps to move on with model Irina Shayk. Picture: Getty

The publications insider said: "They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy."

Another source added: "She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted."They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides."

Sources have told The Sun at the time the dating rumours started bubbling, that Kim was not "upset or bothered" by the dating rumours.

The 40-year-old beauty mogul was allegedly "not bothered at all about it, no one in her circle appears to care or believe it," an insider said.

The source added: "Even if it is true, I doubt she'll even be upset at this point."

Irina Shayk modelled in Kanye West Runway show at Paris Fashion Week in 2012. Picture: Getty

Following the dating rumours being further fuelled by the pair being spotted together, Kim still remains unbothered.

A source told E! News that while the reality star knows about the gossip, she isn't paying it too much attention.

"Kim has heard the rumors about Kanye and Irina Shayk and she doesn't mind at all," the insider shared.

"If it doesn't impact her kids, then she doesn't mind if Kanye dates."

Another insider agreed, telling E! News, "Irina and Kim don't know each other, so its a non factor for Kim. She doesn't mind if Kanye is dating."

Irina shares a daughter, Lea De Seine, 4, with her ex partner Bradley Cooper, 49.

Irina and Bradley Cooper split last year after having spent around four years together.

Kanye West shares four children with Kim Kardashian: North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, one.

During a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim sobbed over how she "failed" her former husband.

The reality star claimed her ex deserved a wife who could "support him" after their divorce.