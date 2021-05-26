Kanye West and Irina Shayk spark dating rumours amid Kim Kardashian divorce

Kanye West and Irina Shayk spark dating rumours amid Kim Kardashian divorce. Picture: Getty

Kanye West is rumoured to have moved on from Kim Kardashian with supermodel Irina Shayk.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have been romantically linked after rumours that the pair have been dating in secret emerged online.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye after six years of marriage and four children together in February.

Supermodel Irina has been publicly single since her split with Bradley Cooper in June 2019.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian tied the knot in 2014. The KUWTK star filed for divorce from the rapper earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Now the "I Love It" rapper, 43, has been rumoured to be dating the Russian supermodel, 35.

At first the pairing may seem far fetched, but Kanye and Irina have a history. The pair have previously worked together a few times.

A source told US gossip site DeuxMoi: " Kanye West is now secretly dating Irina Shayk aka Bradley Cooper's baby mama."

The DeuxMoi account on Instagram later shared a post, writing: "After further looking into this, I don't know if 'dating' is the right word, but there is perhaps some interest there."

Irina Shayk is a Russian supermodel, who previously walked in Kanye West's Yeezy fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

Kanye and Irina have previously crossed paths. The rapper and supermodel first publicly were seen together when she appeared in his music video for 'Power' back in 2010.

Then, the stunning model walked on the catwalk for Kanye's Yeezy collection at Paris Fashion Week in 2012.

Irina was recently spotted wearing a T-shirt Kanye designed with Balenciaga.

Fans have reacted to the dating rumours on Twitter, with one fan writing: 'There’s a rumor that Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk and it’s making my head spin bc wtf'.

Another fan added 'omfg is irina shayk really dating kanye west'.

It would have been Kim and Kanye's seventh wedding anniversary this month, after the now ex-couple tied the knot in 2014.

Their marriage broke down last year after Kanye had an emotional breakdown at his first presidential rally, where he revealed shocking details about himself and Kim.

The rapper said "I almost killed my daughter" during his speech, while revealing that the couple had considered aborting their eldest daughter North.

He was also rumoured to be trying to get divorced from Kim with fans going wild with the claims on Twitter.

Kim Kardashian released a statement after Kanye West revealed he had been trying to divorce her on Twitter. Picture: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kim released a statement explaining Kanye's outbursts and asked everyone to have "compassion" for her "brilliant yet complicated" husband Kanye who has bipolar.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA