Jordyn Woods sparks rumours she's engaged to Karl-Anthony Towns with 'cryptic' post

The model has sparked engagement rumours after sharing photos of herself rocking a massive diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Jordyn Woods has sparked rumours that she is engaged after she was spotted rocking an enormous diamond ring on her wedding finger.

On Wednesday (Mar 24) the 22-year-old model took to her Instagram account to share several photos of herself, with her massive diamond ring sparkling in the photo.

Jordyn Woods poses next to a huge Air Jordan trainer as she debuts her massive diamond ring. Picture: Instagram

The reality TV star is currently dating NBA basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns, and many fans believe he may have proposed to Jordyn, from the photos she posted.

In the first photo, Jordyn held her left hand right up to her face as she posed with her right hand, pushing her sleek ponytail up.

Jordyn shares another photo of herself sporting her Nike tracksuit bottoms, a graphic t-shirt and her diamond ring. Picture: Instagram

The second photo in her IG upload, she was pictured holding her left hand on her neck. In both photos she wore a pair of white Nike tracksuit bottoms and a graphic T-shirt.

She posed in front of a giant Air Jordan shoe in both of her snaps, but fans were most drawn to her dazzling diamond ring.

Fans ask Jordyn Woods if her ring is an engagement ring. Picture: Instagram

Fans flood Jordyn Woods' comment section after spotting her diamond ring. Picture: Instagram

Jordyn captioned the post: "Heir Jordyn with a giant Air Jordan."

While the social media sensation did not say anything about her boyfriend or mention anything about an engagement, fans are convinced she is telling them she's engaged in a 'cryptic' manner.

One fan wrote "Ummm is that an engagement ring?" in her comment section. Another fan wrote "Are you engaged Jordyn?" underneath the post.

Jordyn Woods is in a relationship with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns. Picture: Instagram

Jordyn Woods nor Karl-Anthony Towns have responded to the engagement rumours.

