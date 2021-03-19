Jordyn Woods responds to claims boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns cheated on her

19 March 2021, 11:13 | Updated: 19 March 2021, 11:15

The model and actress fired back at accusations after a number of allegedly fake screenshots surfaced online.

Jordyn Woods has shut down rumours that her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns cheated on her.

Jordyn Woods facts: 13 things you need to know

The model and actress, 23, took to Twitter after one user shared screenshots of an alleged conversation between Towns and another woman.

The flirty messages appeared to show Towns planning to meet up with the woman while Woods was away. The original tweet has since been taken down.

The model and actress fired back at accusations after a number of allegedly fake screenshots surfaced online.
Picture: Instagram/@jordynwoods

Woods laughed off the rumours and insisted that the messages were fake, pointing out the difference between the language in the screenshots and the way Towns actually communicates.

"So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe it," she wrote on Thursday (19 Mar), "my relationship is more than solid and I put that on everything."

"He don’t even talk like that," she tweeted, "“Mamita” come on now." She added, "I normally don’t address anything but what you’re not gonna do is play with my mans character."

"And to the person who started this rumor... WE SEEE YOU SIS.. since you wanna be seen SO BAD. God see you too," she concluded, adding, "God forbid you a little too happy on the TL."

"So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe it," wrote Woods.
Picture: Twitter
"I normally don’t address anything but what you’re not gonna do is play with my mans character," added Woods.
Picture: Twitter
Towns also denied the rumours, calling his girlfriend Jordyn "the baddest girl in the game."
Picture: Twitter

Towns also denied the rumours, with the NBA player tweeting, "So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else. gtfoh! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger."

"A lot of goofies out here with photoshop skills," he wrote in response to one of his girlfriend's tweets, adding in other, "God forbid a black couple is thriving...."

Woods and Towns publicly confirmed their relationship back in September 2020. Towns, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, joined Woods and her family on a luxury vacation in Cabo San Lucas for Jordyn's 23rd birthday.

