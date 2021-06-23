Khloe Kardashian 'likes' tweet shading YouTuber Tana Mongeau over Tristan Thompson’s partying

23 June 2021, 14:25

The KUWTK star has 'liked' a tweet of a fan who defended her, Tristan Thompson and True after the YouTuber made a wild claim.

Khloe Kardashian has clapped back at Tana Mongeau after the YouTuber shamed Tristan Thompson for "disappearing with three women" at her birthday party.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star allegedly split from Tristan after reports claimed he was 'headed into the bedroom with three women' at a Bel-Air house party.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian reportedly split a few weeks ago.
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian reportedly split a few weeks ago. Picture: Getty

The 36-year-old star took to Twitter to make her stance clear on the most recent cheating scandal involving Tristan.

YouTuber Tana Mongeau let it be known it was her house party Tristan was at over the weekend, with a shocking tweet.

Tana, 22, tweeted about Tristan, writing: "All i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees like babe where’s true."

However, a fan of the username @Khlocaine_ on Twitter defended the NBA star replying: "Shut the f**k up. this screams attention-seeking at it’s finest bc you know d**n well that man gon make headlines over anything pertaining to women."

Khloe Kardashian 'likes' tweet of fan defending Tristan Thompson and their daughter, True.
Khloe Kardashian 'likes' tweet of fan defending Tristan Thompson and their daughter, True. Picture: Twitter/@khloekardashian

The user continued: "You’re a bird! don’t speak on True either weird a** h*e," they ranted.Khloe seemed to agree fully with the Twitter user's defense, as she liked the clap back against Tana.

The Good American founder and Boston Celtics player were said to have split ways after he shared a wild night with three women at Tana's birthday.

On Monday, Daily Mail reported that Tristan was seen heading into the bedroom with three women during a party, looking "disheveled" half an hour later.

A source claimed the NBA player allegedly "did a round of ultra-luxurious Deleon tequila shots and Moet champagne" before "repeatedly grabbing the bottom of a female guest.

"A couple of hours later, Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up," a source told the publication.

Tristan Thompson wears shirt and leather trousers to Bel-Air house party.
Tristan Thompson wears shirt and leather trousers to Bel-Air house party. Picture: Instagram/@realtristan13

"He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular partier - she always out and about at parties."

"They stayed in the room behind closed doors for at least 30 minutes. When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled."

However, Tristan denied the claims via his Instagram.

