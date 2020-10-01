Doja Cat and French Montana spark dating rumours with yacht footage

1 October 2020, 13:00

Doja Cat and French Montana spark dating rumours with yacht footage.
Doja Cat and French Montana spark dating rumours with yacht footage. Picture: Getty

The pair were spotted enjoying some time in the sun together.

Doja Cat and French Montana are the latest Hip-Hop stars to romantically linked after the pair were spotted vacationing together.

Doja Cat Explains 'Juicy' To A Classical Music Expert

Footage of the 'Like That' rapstress, 24, and the 'Unforgettable' rapper, 35, relaxing on a yacht with friends began circulating on the internet this week and people started putting two and two together.

In the video, French - whose real name is Karim Kharbouch - can be see with his hands behind his head in full relaxation mod, laying on the from of the yacht looking out to sea.

Meanwhile, a bikini-clad Doja, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, sits just across from him, licking her lips to the camera as it pans round to her after a mutual friend calls out her name.

And, as expected, social media users are having a field day. "Doja cat x French Montana seems real," wrote one, while another added, "French Montana and Doja Cat?? City Boys we up baby".

Both Doja and French are yet to respond to the rumours. The rapstress has remained pretty tight-lipped when it comes to her love life so far, while French has been involved in a few big profile flings.

He dated Khloe Kardashian back in 2014 for less than a year following her split with husband Lamar Odom. The year before that, he dated Trina for around a year.

