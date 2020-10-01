Doja Cat and French Montana spark dating rumours with yacht footage
1 October 2020, 13:00
The pair were spotted enjoying some time in the sun together.
Doja Cat and French Montana are the latest Hip-Hop stars to romantically linked after the pair were spotted vacationing together.
Footage of the 'Like That' rapstress, 24, and the 'Unforgettable' rapper, 35, relaxing on a yacht with friends began circulating on the internet this week and people started putting two and two together.
King doing— Davido Rangers 😈 (@manlystezzy) September 30, 2020
As ure giving us joy here same ure doing it in oversea
French Montana and Doja cat Vbing to Fall pic.twitter.com/wVCwxJrb08
In the video, French - whose real name is Karim Kharbouch - can be see with his hands behind his head in full relaxation mod, laying on the from of the yacht looking out to sea.
Meanwhile, a bikini-clad Doja, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, sits just across from him, licking her lips to the camera as it pans round to her after a mutual friend calls out her name.
And, as expected, social media users are having a field day. "Doja cat x French Montana seems real," wrote one, while another added, "French Montana and Doja Cat?? City Boys we up baby".
French montana and Doja cat??? pic.twitter.com/cPm3JhBdnd— My Herro (@mellamopapi_) September 30, 2020
Doja cat x French Montana seems real— 🌙 (@illevn) October 1, 2020
French Montana and Doja Cat?? City Boys we up baby— G Steven Roper (@GStevenRoper) October 1, 2020
Both Doja and French are yet to respond to the rumours. The rapstress has remained pretty tight-lipped when it comes to her love life so far, while French has been involved in a few big profile flings.
He dated Khloe Kardashian back in 2014 for less than a year following her split with husband Lamar Odom. The year before that, he dated Trina for around a year.