Kendall & Kylie Jenner left concerned over Khloe Kardashian's weight loss

Khloe Kardashian's younger sisters have voiced concern over her weight loss in a recent episode of The Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian's sisters Kendall and Kylie have been left concerned for her health after recent weight loss.

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim spoke to Khloe candidly about her health and situation after the news of Tristan's infidelity.

The Kardashian family also asked Khloe how she was coping with the betrayal of her ex, as well as the news that he previously proposed to Khloe, which she turned down after feeling like she would not make her family "proud" of accepting it.

Kylie, Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall. . Picture: Getty Images

Kim told Khloe: "I will say that Kendall and Kylie, not that I’m trying to out them, but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you’re really skinny."

She continued: "I said, I think she's a bit stressed."

Khloe then shared her surprise at her sister's concerns, including supermodel Kendall, to which Kim reassured then that they have "every right to be concerned, but I’m telling you she’s fine."

Khloe and her two younger sisters. Picture: Getty Images

Kim also consoled Khloe over heartache from ex Tristan Thompson in the most recent episode of The Kardashians.

"It’s a lot but I just like to isolate and deal with things on my own," Khloe explained to Kim.

"Learning how to undo all those things, that takes time. Just because someone does you dirty, doesn’t mean you fall out of love with them instantly."

Kendall and Kylie at a basketball game. Picture: Getty Images

Although much of the first season of The Kardashians focused on Khloe and Tristan rekindling their romance, things came to a halt in the finale when the family learnt that Tristan had yet again been unfaithful.

Tristan fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols whilst being in a relationship with Khloe and welcoming her second child with her.

Season two of The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Disney+ in the UK.