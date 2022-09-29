Kendall & Kylie Jenner left concerned over Khloe Kardashian's weight loss

29 September 2022, 15:29 | Updated: 29 September 2022, 16:40

Khloe Kardashian's younger sisters have voiced concern over her weight loss in a recent episode of The Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian's sisters Kendall and Kylie have been left concerned for her health after recent weight loss.

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim spoke to Khloe candidly about her health and situation after the news of Tristan's infidelity.

The Kardashian family also asked Khloe how she was coping with the betrayal of her ex, as well as the news that he previously proposed to Khloe, which she turned down after feeling like she would not make her family "proud" of accepting it.

Khloe Kardashian reveals Tristan PROPOSED months before fathering secret love child

When does The Kardashians air on Hulu and Disney+
Kylie, Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall. . Picture: Getty Images

Kim told Khloe: "I will say that Kendall and Kylie, not that I’m trying to out them, but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you’re really skinny."

She continued: "I said, I think she's a bit stressed."

Khloe then shared her surprise at her sister's concerns, including supermodel Kendall, to which Kim reassured then that they have "every right to be concerned, but I’m telling you she’s fine."

What happened in the premiere of The Kardashians Season 2?

Khloe and her two younger sisters.
Khloe and her two younger sisters. Picture: Getty Images

Kim also consoled Khloe over heartache from ex Tristan Thompson in the most recent episode of The Kardashians.

"It’s a lot but I just like to isolate and deal with things on my own," Khloe explained to Kim.

"Learning how to undo all those things, that takes time. Just because someone does you dirty, doesn’t mean you fall out of love with them instantly."

Khloé Kardashian sparks dating rumours with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone

Kendall and Kylie at a basketball game.
Kendall and Kylie at a basketball game. Picture: Getty Images

Although much of the first season of The Kardashians focused on Khloe and Tristan rekindling their romance, things came to a halt in the finale when the family learnt that Tristan had yet again been unfaithful.

Tristan fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols whilst being in a relationship with Khloe and welcoming her second child with her.

Season two of The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Disney+ in the UK.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kanye West confuses fans after changing his profile picture to Kris Jenner

Kanye West confuses fans after changing his profile picture to Kris Jenner

Kanye West

How did Coolio die? What was his cause of death?

How did Coolio die? What was his cause of death?

Khloe Kardashian reveals Tristan PROPOSED months before fathering secret love child

Khloe Kardashian reveals Tristan PROPOSED months before fathering secret love child

Footage of Michael Jackson using his 'deep voice' goes viral

Footage of Michael Jackson using his 'deep voice' goes viral

Trending

Frank Ocean new album page: release date, rumours, tracklist and more

Frank Ocean new album 2022: release date, rumours, tracklist and more

Frank Ocean

Mariah Carey admits she doesn't 'keep up' with Nick Cannon's growing number of children

Mariah Carey admits she doesn't 'keep up' with Nick Cannon's growing number of children

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: setlist, rumours, date & more

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: setlist, rumours, date & more

Rihanna

Yung Miami reveals that she is in an open relationship with rapper Diddy

Yung Miami reveals that she is in an open relationship with rapper Diddy

Cardi B shocks fans with VERY risqué backless dress

Cardi B shocks fans with VERY risqué backless dress

Cardi B

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

Homegrown