Khloe Kardashian reveals Tristan PROPOSED months before fathering secret love child

Khloe revealed to sister Kim the reason why she rejected ex Tristan Thompson's proposal in the new episode of The Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian dropped an exclusive bombshell on this week's episode of The Kardashians - revealing that ex Tristan Thompson had proposed to her despite his track record as a serial cheater.

Whilst chatting to her sister Kim, she confessed that her NBA player ex has secretly proposed in December 2020.

Not only did Khloe admit she rejected his proposal, she also kept the news a secret and did not tell her family.

Khloe and Tristan with their new child as seen in the premiere of The Kardashians.

In Thursday's episode, Kim confessed her confusion to Khloe: "The fact that he proposed and you never told us," she said.

"And I asked him months later ... the night after I thought it happened and he's like, 'Oh, I did it months ago, she didn't tell you guys?'"

In another confessional, Kim explained the situation further: "I'll never forget Tristan calling me and he was gonna propose to her on Valentine's Day, which was a year since they had drama so this was last Valentine's Day (Feb 2021)."

Khloé and Kim had a heart to heart in this week's episode of The Kardashians.

And then I called him the day after and I was like, 'Hey, I never heard anything from Khloe. Oh my god, did you propose?' and he was like, 'Oh yeah, I did in December.' Oh my God, she didn't tell us!" she shared.

Khloe admitted that she needed Tristan to change and ensure that it was a "totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone.'"

"And that's why I said, 'I'm not comfortable accepting this right now because I'm not excited to tell my family,' and as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I'm not ever gonna accept something or give someone false hope, and I said that to him."

Khloe and Tristan have had a rocky relationship to say the least - the NBA player has cheated numerous times on the reality star with other women.

The pair welcomed their second child, a boy, in July 2022, who was conceived mere weeks before Tristan fathered a secret love child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols, who was born in December 2021.

Season two of The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Disney+ in the UK.