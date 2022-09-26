Khloé Kardashian sparks dating rumours with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone

Khloé is living her best life after spending time with Netflix actor Michele Morrone whilst in Italy.

Khloé Kardashian has sparked dating rumours with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone whilst in Milan.

The pair were spotted together during and after the Dolce & Gabbana's S/S 23 Milan Fashion Week show, where they debuted the Kim Kardashian collection.

At the event, they sat next to each other and near sister Kim's children North, Saint, Chicago and mum Kris Jenner.

What is Khloe Kardashian's son's name? All the clues revealed

The pair seemed to embrace in Michele's Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Khloé recently welcomed baby number two with cheating ex Tristan Thompson, and is co-parenting her children with him.

Michele, a 31-year-old actor and model, gained worldwide recognition after starring in the erotic romance film 365 Days.

He was previously married to Rouba Saadeh, a stylist, from 2014 to 2018.

What happened in the premiere of The Kardashians Season 2?

Michele is an Italian model and actor. Picture: Getty Images

Michele posted a photo of the pair getting cosy backstage on his Instagram story, sending fans wild with speculation around their relationship status.

A video of Khloé and Michele has also been released, showing the pair to embrace as they danced closely together at an after-party.

Fans have been reacting to this news on social media, with one fan calling the pair a "power couple", and another saying "Happy for Khloe. She can finally move on from Tristan."

Tristan Thompson spotted with OnlyFans model after Khloe Kardashian welcomes second child

Khloe and Tristan welcomed their second child together in July. . Picture: HULU

Whether the pair are just friends or are dating, this is the second man she has been publicly linked to after her split from Tristan Thompson last year.

Earlier this year, she was reported to be dating a private equity consultant, however the relationship seemed to fizzle out after she welcomed her second child, a son, in July.

Khloé nor Michele have commented on the dating rumours.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA