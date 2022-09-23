Tristan Thompson spotted with OnlyFans model after Khloe Kardashian welcomes second child

Tristan was spotted enjoying a night out with an OnlyFans model at Jack Harlow's concert after party in Hollywood.

Khloe Kardashian's love rat ex Tristan Thompson was spotted leaving a Jack Harlow after party with an OnlyFans model.

The NBA star left a West Hollywood venue with Juanita JCV the night before the season two premiere of The Kardashians dropped, which detailed Tristan's infidelity.

Juanita is a 25-year-old OnlyFans model who has previously appeared in an X-rated scene with Tyga - sister Kylie Jenner's ex boyfriend.

Juanita is a 25-year-old OnlyFans model. Picture: Instagram

Tristan left the venue in an SUV with the OnlyFans model, and zoomed off most likely back to his, in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.

The model has over 2 million followers on Instagram and is known for her risque content and cleavage-ridden snaps.

The NBA player and model's outing comes after ex Khloe Kardashian was tearful in the season premiere of The Kardashians after learning that Thompson had pressured her to have an embryo transplant mere weeks before news of his cheating surfaced.

Khloe and Tristan with their new child as seen in the premiere of The Kardashians. Picture: HULU

In the episode, the reality star confessed that she had been left feeling depressed "every single day" following the news of Thompson's love rat behaviour.

Last November, Thompson revealed that he had cheated and fathered a secret child with Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to Theo in December.

Khloe was distraught by the news of the infidelity, and are now co-parenting their two children together.