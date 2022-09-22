What happened in the premiere of The Kardashians Season 2?

Episode one of the new season centred around the drama of Khloe and Tristan's relationship and the arrival of Khloe's second child.

After season one of The Kardashians wrapped back in April, fans have been eager to watch the latest season after THAT bombshell of a finale.

Episode one dropped on Disney+ this morning and is mostly focused on Khloe's new arrival and Tristan's paternity scandal, where both coincided in a little over a month apart.

The season premiere picked up from where the finale ended, with Khloe preparing for her new arrival.

Khloe and Tristan with their new child as seen in the premiere of The Kardashians. Picture: HULU

Khloe revealed that she found out about Tristan's infidelity on the first week of December, and said that the embryo transfer happened around Thanksgiving.

This means that there was less than a month between the two events, leaving Khloe visibly upset and worried about her status as a single mother.

Kardashian then went to visit sister Kylie, who gave her a surplus of her newborn sons clothing, who was born in February this year.

Later in the episode, Kim was seen with Khloe in the delivery room as the surrogate gave birth privately.

Kim can be heard yelling "He looks just like True" as Khloe cradles her new son.

The baby was born on July 28th 2022, a couple of weeks earlier than reported.

Khloé and Tristan already share four-year-old True together. Picture: Instagram

Khloe spoke candidly in a confessional that: "Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me", as a video montage of her and Kim holding her son appeared on screen.

The episode centred around Khloe privately struggling with the drama surrounding Thompson's infidelity with only her closest family and friends around each other.

Whilst fans saw a glimpse of Khloe's new arrival, she revealed that fans will have to wait longer to learn his name.

Khloe pictured with her new son. Picture: HULU

"No name Johnson over here", joked Khloe as she took him home from hospital.

Despite episode one being jam-packed full of drama and surprises, there is still lots to come.

Yet to be shown is Kourtney and Travis' wedding, Kylie adjusting to life as a mum-of-two, and Kim's relationship with now-ex Pete Davidson.

