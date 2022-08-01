Khloé Kardashian drops a major hint that her surrogate gave birth to second child with ex Tristan Thompson

1 August 2022, 11:44

Khloé Kardashian has dropped a huge hint that her child has been born.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child via a surrogate in 'coming days', however there is a sneaking suspicion that he has already arrived.

The child was conceived in November 2021, meaning that the birth is imminent.

Khloé recently showed off a box of baby products from sister Kylie, and fans were curious if this was an indication that the baby had been born.

Lamar Odom says Khloé Kardashian "could have hollered at him" for another baby

Khloé and Tristan will soon be parents to two children.
Khloé and Tristan will soon be parents to two children. Picture: Instagram

The Kardashians star photographed numerous products that her sister had sent her, including a soothing balm and a lip and cheek stick.

She tagged her sister and a link to purchase in the story, which generated a lot of buzz surrounding the possible birth of baby number two.

Khloé and Tristan already share True, 4, together, who they co-parent.

Khloé Kardashian responds to Tristan Thompson holding hands with mystery brunette

The story Khloé uploaded to promote her sister's products.
The story Khloé uploaded to promote her sister's products. Picture: Instagram

Khloé previously revealed that her and Tristan were expecting a second child via surrogate last month via representatives.

The tumultuous couple, who have had an on-off relationship since 2016 revealed via representatives that "True will have a sibling who was conceived in November."

"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing."

Kardashian has also asked for "kindness and privacy" following the announcement to allow her to channel her energy on the growing family.

Baby Thompson appears to be either already here or arriving shortly!

