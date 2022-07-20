Khloé Kardashian responds to Tristan Thompson holding hands with mystery brunette

Khloé Kardashian has made her feelings clear about her ex Tristan Thompson being spotted with a mystery woman in Mykonos.

The 31-year-old NBA star sparked backlash for partying on the Greek island despite the birth of his second child with Kardashian in 'coming days'.

Despite being no more, the couple are expecting a second child via surrogate soon. Picture: Getty Images

In a surprising move, Khloé liked a post on Instagram seemingly defending Tristan for his antics and moving on from the relationship.

The post in question was a video of Tristan and the mystery Mykonos woman holding hands as they walked through the Greek streets.

The video was released by TMZ, and many Internet users took to social media to blast Tristan for partying despite the imminent birth of his new child.

The caption of the post supported Tristan for moving on, and said "I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby which we don’t know when Khloe’s surrogate is due."

Khloé and Tristan will soon be parents to two children. Picture: Instagram

Through liking the post, Khloé seemed to confirm that both parties are single and "haven't spoken since December besides coparenting."

Tristan also shares Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo Thompson, six months, with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Tristan fathered his son Theo with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols, whilst still in a relationship with Khloé. Picture: Instagram

The news of the couple's surrogacy came as a shock to many after the pair split at the end of last year. In December 2021, it was revealed that Tristan had fathered a son with model Maralee Nichols while in a relationship with Khloe.

Khloé and Tristan have reportedly not spoken since December 2021, besides matters concerning their child True and the new baby which will be born via surrogate.