Tristan Thompson gets booed by a crowd as he makes an appearance in London

Khloé Kardashian's ex received a negative reaction from the crowd after he was spotted at Wireless festival.

Tristan Thompson made a surprise appearance in London this weekend watching his friend and artist Giveon perform.

He was spotted in numerous locations around Wireless festival in Finsbury park wearing a pink floral co-ord and tinted sunglasses.

The ex of Khloé Kardashian was booed by the crowd after he was spotted, with videos of this moment now going viral on TikTok.

Tristan Thompson watched artist Giveon from the side of the stage. Picture: Getty Images

In one video, the crowd appeared to be chanting his name and he gave a friendly wave. However, mere seconds later the crowd booed and made gestures towards him.

People were quick to react to his appearance in London, with one saying 'Tristan Thompson is everywhere but near his kids' and another commented that he is 'looking for a British baby mama'.

Tristan and Khloé in 2018. Picture: Getty Images

This comes just a week after the NBA player was spotted in Vegas grabbing a woman's waist and whispering in her ear throughout the night.

The father-of-three made headlines after it was revealed that he had fathered a baby whilst still dating Khloé Kardashian.

Khloé, who shares three-year-old True with Thompson, has reportedly moved on with a mystery man after the drama of Tristan's secret child was revealed on the season finale of The Kardashians.

