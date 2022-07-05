Tristan Thompson spotted getting cosy with mystery woman in Vegas

5 July 2022, 12:16

Tristan Thompson was spotted partying with a mystery woman until the early hours of the morning.

Tristan Thompson was spotted getting cosy with a mystery woman in Las Vegas over the weekend, following his split from Khloe Kardashian.

According to TMZ, the NBA star was spotted living it up at Marquee Nightclub while accompanied by his friend and two women.

Khloé Kardashian 'moves on from Tristan Thompson with new mystery man'

In a video obtained by the publication, one of the women can be seen dancing on Tristan throughout the evening as they appeared to be getting very close.

The father-of-three can also be seen grabbing the woman’s waist and whispering in her ear throughout the night.

Tristan Thompson was spotted with a mystery woman in Vegas
Tristan Thompson was spotted with a mystery woman in Vegas. Picture: Alamy
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian split in December 2021
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian split in December 2021. Picture: Alamy

This comes after Tristan and Khloe’s relationship came to an end for good in December last year following his cheating scandal with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

He admitted in January that a paternity test proved he was the father of her child, leading him to share a public apology to Khloe following his latest cheating scandal.

The paternity scandal was filmed and shown in the season finale of The Kardashians as fans finally got to see the family’s unfiltered reaction to the situation.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian co-parent their daughter True, 4
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian co-parent their daughter True, 4. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram
Tristan Thompson has been caught in a number of cheating scandals in the past
Tristan Thompson has been caught in a number of cheating scandals in the past. Picture: Alamy

This isn’t the first time Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe as he has been caught getting cosy on nights out with various women in the past.

Tristan was first caught in a scandal with Khloe in 2018 when he shared a kiss with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods while they were together, which was a huge storyline of Keeping Up With The Kardashians at the time.

Khloe and Tristan are co-parenting their four-year-old daughter True Thompson.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Jhene Aiko children

Jhené Aiko children: How many does she have and who are the fathers of her children?

Jhene Aiko

Skepta is currently in hospital following a mystery illness

Skepta hospitalised with mystery illness

Trish Allison reveals that her character Ola is not returning for Sex Education Season Four

Patricia Allison reveals that her character Ola is not returning for Sex Education season 4
Burna Boy new album 'Love Damini' 2022: release date, title, features & more

Burna Boy new album 'Love, Damini': release date, title, features & more

Trending

Rihanna made a surprise appearance as she stepped out in London for the first time since giving birth

Rihanna spotted in London for the first time since welcoming baby boy
Kourtney Kardashian has slammed the paparazzi for monetising off of Travis Barker's health scare

Kourtney Kardashian calls out paparazzi amid Travis Barker hospitalisation
Jhene Aiko and Big Sean announce their first child together

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean expecting their first child together

Jhene Aiko

Cardi B 'Hot Sh*t' lyrics meaning revealed

Cardi B 'Hot Sh*t' lyrics meaning revealed

Cardi B

Boosie Badazz argues R Kelly's sentence is too long because "he didn't kill anyone"

Boosie Badazz argues R Kelly's sentence is too long because "he didn't kill anyone"

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music