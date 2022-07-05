Tristan Thompson spotted getting cosy with mystery woman in Vegas

Tristan Thompson was spotted partying with a mystery woman until the early hours of the morning.

Tristan Thompson was spotted getting cosy with a mystery woman in Las Vegas over the weekend, following his split from Khloe Kardashian.

According to TMZ, the NBA star was spotted living it up at Marquee Nightclub while accompanied by his friend and two women.

In a video obtained by the publication, one of the women can be seen dancing on Tristan throughout the evening as they appeared to be getting very close.

The father-of-three can also be seen grabbing the woman’s waist and whispering in her ear throughout the night.

Tristan Thompson was spotted with a mystery woman in Vegas. Picture: Alamy

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian split in December 2021. Picture: Alamy

This comes after Tristan and Khloe’s relationship came to an end for good in December last year following his cheating scandal with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

He admitted in January that a paternity test proved he was the father of her child, leading him to share a public apology to Khloe following his latest cheating scandal.

The paternity scandal was filmed and shown in the season finale of The Kardashians as fans finally got to see the family’s unfiltered reaction to the situation.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian co-parent their daughter True, 4. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Tristan Thompson has been caught in a number of cheating scandals in the past. Picture: Alamy

This isn’t the first time Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe as he has been caught getting cosy on nights out with various women in the past.

Tristan was first caught in a scandal with Khloe in 2018 when he shared a kiss with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods while they were together, which was a huge storyline of Keeping Up With The Kardashians at the time.

Khloe and Tristan are co-parenting their four-year-old daughter True Thompson.