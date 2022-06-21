Khloé Kardashian 'moves on from Tristan Thompson with new mystery man'

Khloe is moving on from serial cheater Tristan Thompson by dating a new 'mystery man'

Khloe Kardashian is said to be dating a mystery man after moving on from her relationship from Tristan Thompson.

The 37-year-old star of The Kardashians is in the ‘early stages’ after sister Kim introduced them at a dinner part a few weeks ago.

The mystery man is a private equity investor, according to PEOPLE.

PEOPLE reports that Khloe is said to be ‘feeling really good with her new mystery man’.

Last week, Khloe shot down rumours claiming that the star was involved with ‘another NBA player’.

She took to social media to address the situation, stating that it was ‘Definitely NOT True!!!’ and that she is not ‘seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while’.

Khloe shutting down the rumours that she is dating another NBA player. Picture: Instagram @commentsbycelebs

Khloe’s previous relationship was with NBA player Tristan Thompson, and she shares four-year-old True with him.

They finally ended their relationship after Tristan was exposed to have fathered a child with another woman despite still being in a relationship with Khloe.

Tristan, Khloe and True. Picture: Instagram

The cheating scandal unfolded on the recent season finale of The Kardashians, where Khloe and her sisters found out about Tristan’s paternity scandal on camera.

She opened up about watching the scandal unfold during a Disney screening and Q&A event last week, stating that it is ‘a form of therapy’ to relive these moments.