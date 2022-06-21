Khloé Kardashian 'moves on from Tristan Thompson with new mystery man'

21 June 2022, 11:24

Khloe is moving on from serial cheater Tristan Thompson by dating a new 'mystery man'

Khloe Kardashian is said to be dating a mystery man after moving on from her relationship from Tristan Thompson.

The 37-year-old star of The Kardashians is in the ‘early stages’ after sister Kim introduced them at a dinner part a few weeks ago.

The Kardashians accused of 'faking storyline' about Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal

The mystery man is a private equity investor, according to PEOPLE.

PEOPLE reports that Khloe is said to be ‘feeling really good with her new mystery man’.

Last week, Khloe shot down rumours claiming that the star was involved with ‘another NBA player’.

Khloe Kardashian awkwardly reacts to watching Tristan Thompson reconciliation

She took to social media to address the situation, stating that it was ‘Definitely NOT True!!!’ and that she is not ‘seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while’.

Khloe shutting down the rumours that she is dating another NBA player
Khloe shutting down the rumours that she is dating another NBA player. Picture: Instagram @commentsbycelebs

Khloe’s previous relationship was with NBA player Tristan Thompson, and she shares four-year-old True with him.

They finally ended their relationship after Tristan was exposed to have fathered a child with another woman despite still being in a relationship with Khloe.

Tristan, Khloe and True
Tristan, Khloe and True. Picture: Instagram

The cheating scandal unfolded on the recent season finale of The Kardashians, where Khloe and her sisters found out about Tristan’s paternity scandal on camera.

She opened up about watching the scandal unfold during a Disney screening and Q&A event last week, stating that it is ‘a form of therapy’ to relive these moments.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Chris Brown shuts down comparisons between him and Michael Jackson

Chris Brown shuts down fan comparisons to Michael Jackson

Chris Brown

Beyoncé

Beyoncé ‘BREAK MY SOUL’ lyrics meaning revealed

Beyonce

Beyonce new album 'Renaissance' 2022

Beyoncé new album 'Renaissance' 2022: release date, title, features & more

Beyonce

Khloe and Tristan's family meeting was exposed as staged due to Kourtney's dress

The Kardashians accused of 'faking storyline' about Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal

Trending

Molly-Mae Hague claims she was 'kicked out' of Dubai Club

Molly-Mae claims she was 'kicked out' of Dubai club

Global launches Young Black Shining Star podcast!

Global launches Young Black Shining Star podcast!

Drake 'Texts Go Green' lyrics meaning revealed

Drake 'Texts Go Green' lyrics meaning revealed

Drake

Drake 'Falling Back' lyrics meaning revealed

Drake 'Falling Back' lyrics meaning revealed

Drake

Post Malone dating history: from Ashlen Diaz to MLMA

Post Malone dating history: from Ashlen Diaz to MLMA

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music