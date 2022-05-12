Khloe Kardashian reacts to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal ‘on camera’

Kardashians producer Danielle King revealed in an interview that 'Khloe's reaction to the Maralee Nichols baby drama was caught during the taping of the new show'

Khloe Kardashian's reaction to finding out that Tristan Thompson was indeed the father of Maralee Nichols baby was caught during the taping of an episode of The Kardashians.

According to Danielle King; an executive producer on the show, 'Khloe was with crew filming an episode of the show when the drama unfolded that day on camera'.

Khloe Kardashian speaking about her relationship with Tristan Thompson on The Kardashians. Picture: The Kardashians/Hulu

King told US Weekly in an exclusive interview about the behind-the-scenes of the show:

"Well for that particular moment, my crew was there. We were there to film something else early in the morning and the morning that news broke, we legitimately just happened to be there. We have that moment on camera".

She later confirmed that all the moments caught on the show are "genuine" because the film crew is 'almost always present'.

ristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian attend the Klutch Sports Group "More Than A Game" Dinner Presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Back in January, it was confirmed that Tristan Thompson was the father of Nichol's baby after the paternity test result came back positive.

Originally denying being the father, the NBA basketball champion admitted he's the dad, taking to his Instagram stories to apologise to Khloe for his actions.

Tristan Thompson shared a statement on his Instagram apologising admitting to being the father of third child and apologises to Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

"Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions" he wrote.

"Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately" he wrote on his IG stories.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are seen on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. Picture: Getty

"Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years" he continued.

"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry".

During the Easter holiday last month, Nichols shared two new photos of her baby boy with the NBA star on Instagram, captioning the photos "Happy Easter 🤍".

The mother-of-one wore similar pyjamas and a full face of make-up while holding her four-month-old baby.

Tristan's third child was born on December 1st, and Nichols revealed the significance of their son's name on Instagram.