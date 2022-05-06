Khloe Kardashian awkwardly reacts to watching Tristan Thompson reconciliation

Admitting that "watching these episodes now I definitely feel a type of way" on Twitter, the Good American designer shared her views on her relationship with Tristan now

Khloe Kardashian revealed on Twitter that she felt awkward seeing her brief reconciliation with now-ex and baby father Tristan Thompson on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

"Well we know how this aged #TheKardashians 🙄" she tweeted before adding, "Watching these episodes now I definitely feel a type of way. Oh girl if only you knew … (Me talking to me)."

In the latest episode, Khloe and Tristan somewhat rekindle their love after viewers saw him fly into be present at Kourtney and Travis' engagement. Whilst talking about the surprise moment, they talked about where they stand with each other.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian attend the Klutch Sports Group "More Than A Game" Dinner Presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

"We're good. We're actually in a really good place," she said. "We just got back together. He's been going to therapy a lot. There's just been a lot of effort on his part".

"He's a great father. True has her routines and she loves having them with both of her parents. It's so great to see that joy on her face".

Khloé Kardashian attends the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

She added that the split between them two proved to be a Hughe learning lesson and experience for her, Khloe told him:

"When we broke up, I learned how well he and I got along, and what good friends we are, and what good partners we are. I have a lot of hope and faith and optimism for our future together".

Tristan Thompson #3 of the Chicago Bulls arrives to the arena before Round 1 Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs against on April 27, 2022 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Picture: Getty

The two split for good back in June 2021 after the news of him cheating again with his personal trainer Maralee Nichols broke the internet.

He apologised to Khloe on Instagram stories for cheating on her after the paternity test came back positive, typing:

"Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately".

"Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years" he continued.

"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry".