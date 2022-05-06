Khloe Kardashian awkwardly reacts to watching Tristan Thompson reconciliation
6 May 2022, 17:30
Admitting that "watching these episodes now I definitely feel a type of way" on Twitter, the Good American designer shared her views on her relationship with Tristan now
Listen to this article
Khloe Kardashian revealed on Twitter that she felt awkward seeing her brief reconciliation with now-ex and baby father Tristan Thompson on the latest episode of The Kardashians.
Khloe Kardashian responds to The Rock admiring her wax behind at Madame Tussauds
"Well we know how this aged #TheKardashians 🙄" she tweeted before adding, "Watching these episodes now I definitely feel a type of way. Oh girl if only you knew … (Me talking to me)."
In the latest episode, Khloe and Tristan somewhat rekindle their love after viewers saw him fly into be present at Kourtney and Travis' engagement. Whilst talking about the surprise moment, they talked about where they stand with each other.
"We're good. We're actually in a really good place," she said. "We just got back together. He's been going to therapy a lot. There's just been a lot of effort on his part".
"He's a great father. True has her routines and she loves having them with both of her parents. It's so great to see that joy on her face".
She added that the split between them two proved to be a Hughe learning lesson and experience for her, Khloe told him:
"When we broke up, I learned how well he and I got along, and what good friends we are, and what good partners we are. I have a lot of hope and faith and optimism for our future together".
The two split for good back in June 2021 after the news of him cheating again with his personal trainer Maralee Nichols broke the internet.
He apologised to Khloe on Instagram stories for cheating on her after the paternity test came back positive, typing:
"Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately".
"Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years" he continued.
"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry".