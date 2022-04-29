Khloe Kardashian responds to The Rock admiring her wax behind at Madame Tussauds

29 April 2022, 17:45

The reality TV star reacted to Dwayne Johnson complimenting her wax rear at Madame Tussauds in a hilarious viral from TikTok

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a humorous video that went viral on TikTok, reality star Khloe Kardashian responded enthusiastically after Dwayne Johnson appeared to complement her Madame Tussauds wax bottom.

Khloe Kardashian accidentally leaks audio of Kris Jenner discussing Blac Chyna court battle

On Wednesday, the former WWE superstar paid a surprise visit to the wax museum in Las Vegas to inspect the resemblance of his new statue, which was placed a month ago.

"I gotta introduce you to my neighbour" he said hilariously whilst raising his eyebrow. "I mean guys, look at that. We look kind of cool together, right?".

Panning the camera down to Khloe's blue jeans, the Fast & Furious actor walked closer to the wax figure admiring her. "Wait a second" he said as looking at Khloe's behind. "I mean guys, that's amazing."

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas wishes Khloe Kardashian a Happy Birthday with first ever figure on June 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Madame Tussauds Las Vegas wishes Khloe Kardashian a Happy Birthday with first ever figure on June 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

"Give me some glutes, like that!" The Rock joked when he asked the museum officials if they could simply add more junk to his trunk.

Khloe later reposted it on her Instagram stories with the caption: "Looks like I am in INCREDIBLE company!!! Yessss @therock".

Khloe Kardashian attends Hudson's Bay's launch of Good American in Toronto on September 18, 2019
Khloe Kardashian attends Hudson's Bay's launch of Good American in Toronto on September 18, 2019. Picture: Getty

Fans of the two took to their comment sections to hilariously to the video, with one user saying "They would make a good couple", whilst another one added "I absolutely love your sense of humour!".

