4 September 2020, 09:54

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson & his family all tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Getty

The actor said it was "one of the most challenging and difficult things" he and his family have endured.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has revealed he and his family all tested positive for COVID-19.

The Hollywood actor, 48, confirmed that he, his wife Lauren, 35, and their daughters Jasmine and Tiana, aged four and two, contracted the virus over two weeks ago.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson - pictured here with wife Lauren Hashian - said he and his family tested positive for COVID-19.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson - pictured here with wife Lauren Hashian - said he and his family tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Getty

"I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," said Johnson in a video posted on his Instagram account.

"And for me personally too, as well. And I've gone through some doozies in the past. I've got knocked about and got my ass kicked a little bit in the past with some challenges."

"But testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times."

The Jumanji actor said that, despite being "very disciplined" during lockdown, he ended up catching the "relentless and unforgiving" virus from "very close family friends".

And, while he admitted the positive tests were "a kick in the gut", he added that his family are "on the other end of it" and are no longer contagious.

The former wrestler, who is the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, urged his followers to take precautions and wear a mask in public to prevent the spread of the disease.

"It baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing masks and make it part of a political agenda," Johnson said.

"It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask. It is a fact and it is the right thing to do and it is the responsible thing to do."

