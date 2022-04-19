Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols shares photo of son Theo in Easter pyjamas

Wearing matching pyjamas, the former fitness instructor posed with her four-month-old son for the holidays

Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols posted two new snaps of her baby boy with the NBA star on Instagram during the Easter holiday, capitioning the moment "Happy Easter 🤍".

Nichols, who broke the internet at the end of last year when she revealed she was carrying Thompson's child after having an affair with him, held baby Theo on her chest whilst smiling at the camera.

Wearing matching pyjamas, the mum-of-one glowed in a full face of make-up as she held her four-month old son.

Nichols gave birth to Tristan's third child back on December 1st, revealing the special meaning behind the name of their son on Instagram.

Maralee Nichols shares photos of her son Theo with Tristan Thompson during Easter. Picture: Instagram

"Theo, my little angel baby. I named you Theo because it means, 'Gift from God'" she explained. "I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children. I couldn't believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe."

Back in January, she broke her silence in regards to Thompson being the father of her son, releasing a statement via her lawyer Harvey Englander that read "There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols' baby".

"Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements".

Tristan later confirmed that he was the father after the paternity test came back positive, with him later apologising to Khloe on his IG stories.

"Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately" he wrote.

Tristan Thompson shared a statement on his Instagram apologising admitting to being the father of third child and apologises to Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

"Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years" he continued.

"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry".