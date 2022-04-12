Khloe Kardashian admits Tristan Thompson is 'not the guy for me'

The reality TV star admitted that her ex Tristan Thompson was not the guy for her, while opening up about the current state of their relationship.

Khloe Kardashian has come to the realisation that Tristan Thompson is not for her after years of cheating scandals and heartbreak.

The 37-year-old reality TV star has spoken out about the current state of her relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson – whom she shares her four-year-old daughter True Thompson with.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian reportedly split last summer. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday (Apr 6) the Good American founder sat down for a chat with Robin Roberts for an ABC special ahead of The Kardashians release.

When speaking about her relationship with Tristan, Khloe admitted: "With Tristan I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning, and I felt really good for a time".

But the star soon learned that Thompson had been unfaithful to her just days before she gave birth to their daughter. The situation shocked the world and was documented on her families TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Khloe recalled: "I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room," the social media sensation told Roberts.

"So yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them." the star added.

Tristan Thompson fathered a child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols. The pair welcomed their child on December 1, 2021. Picture: Instagram/@maraleenichols

In 2019, Khloe and Tristan split after he hooked up with family friend Jordyn Woods at a party. In January of this year, the Chicago Bulls player publicly apologised to Khloe for 'humiliating' her after admitting he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

Thompson and Kardashian reportedly split last summer.

Kardashian told Roberts in their interview, "I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me."

She isn't the only member of the famous family who spoke to Roberts about her love life.

Sister Kim Kardashian discussed her ongoing divorce with the father of her four children, Kanye West, and said he will always be family despite their recent high-profile differences that he has shared on social media.

"You want to take the high road and sometimes it's hard," she said. "I've always been a champion of him speaking his truth."

Tristan Thompson publicly apologised to Khloe Kardashian on Instagram, after admitting he fathered a child with another woman. Picture: Instagram/@realtristan13

Kourtney Kardashian talked about how she and her fiancé Travis Barker became lovers after being good friends, calling it "funny."

"When we think about 'This is us, can you believe it?'" Kourtney told Roberts. "'We're Kourtney and Travis who are friends.' I felt like deep down if we looked into each other's eyes and made it physical, it would be over."

The family's new docuseries, The Kardashians, starts airing on Hulu April 14.