Khloe Kardashian slammed by fans for putting makeup on 3-year-old daughter True

7 April 2022, 11:37

The reality star came under fire for posting a selfie of her daughter True wearing make-up, which many claiming she's allowing her to grow up too fast

Khloé Kardashian was called out online last night for posting a picture of her three-year-old daughter True for wearing red lipstick and blue eyeshadow whilst blowing kisses at the camera.

Khloe Kardashian responds to rumours she's had butt implant surgery

Critiqued by her fans and followers on Instagram, The Keeping Up With Kardashians star's parenting skills was questioned, with many asking why she would put make-up on a third-year-old.

Captioning the picture "Good Morning" with a kiss emoji, Khloe's comment section did not seem too pleased with the Good American designer, whilst others praised her for letting True have some fun.

Khloe Kardashian is seen arriving to the Skims pop-up event on March 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida
Khloe Kardashian is seen arriving to the Skims pop-up event on March 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Picture: Getty

One critique read: "Premature and early sexualization of kids is a no-no. Don't let her grow up too fast, ok?", while another said "No. Way too young. What's next a thong and heels?".

One Twitter user praised the mum-of-one saying:

"Every little girl has gotten in their mommy’s makeup & closet before. It’s called playing dress up. Let’s not be hypocrites people. You’ve learned & were inspired by a woman in your life who’s wore makeup. Stop being up tight".

The Kardashians are currently doing a promo tour before their new reality TV show The Kardashians on HULU drops on April 14th. On the show, fans can expect to see Khloe go through it was her basketball beau Tristan Thompson, who is the father of True.

In a recent ABC News special with Robin Roberts, the family revealed the "It’s hard to live your life on a reality show and then say, ‘we want certain things to be private".

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian attend the Klutch Sports Group "More Than A Game" Dinner Presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian attend the Klutch Sports Group "More Than A Game" Dinner Presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

