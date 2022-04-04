Khloe Kardashian responds to rumours she's had butt implant surgery

4 April 2022, 17:24

The reality TV star addressed rumours that she has butt implants after critics roasted her pre-workout video clip.

Khloé Kardashian clapped back at claims that she got butt implants after a fan pointed out something about her body in a new pre-workout video.

Khloe Kardashian claps back at fan claiming she's "not important" compared to sisters

On Saturday (Apr 20) the 37-year-old reality TV star slammed critics who accused her of having butt implants in the comment section of her recent Instagram post.

Khloe Kardashian has clapped back at a fan who suggested she has butt implants underneath her workout video.
Picture: Instagram

One Instagram user wrote, “omg u can see her implants when stretching. A 2nd layer of her bum on top of her bum.”

Another critic wrote: "Another fan wrote: "This girl takes great care of herself but if you can not see those but implants your blind".

A third critic added: “Yea I see it too. Something in her butt. Like something extra. Sorry, if her butt is natural then I have some oceanfront property in Arizona I can sell to her.”

Khloe Kardashian responds to fan on Instagram.
Picture: Instagram

The Good American co-founder swiftly wrote: “Lol silly goose,”

She continued: “It’s the seam design of the leggings. that’s so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad.”

However, this isn't the first time Khloe has clapped back at critics.

Fans claim Khloe Kardashian looks as if she's gotten butt implants in her pre-workout video.
Picture: Instagram

In February, Khloe was slammed after posting a series of photos where the skin on her face looked darker than the colour of her hands.

Fans poked fun at her “vampire hands", which fans thought was a reason why she hid her fans in her latest Good American campaign.

“Oh lord, she’s hiding her hands,” one of Khloe's followers commented on the post, with many more making the same point.“Lol never,” the reality star responded. “My hands are beautiful baby.”

