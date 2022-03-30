Khloe Kardashian claps back at fan claiming she's "not important" compared to sisters

The reality TV star swiftly clapped back at a fan who claimed she was "not important enough" to walk a red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Khloe Kardashian has clapped back at a fan who claimed the star is "not important enough" in comparison to her sisters.

On Tuesday (Mar 29) the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star responded to an Instagram user who questioned why Khloe was not photographed on the red carpet at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party.

Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian were photographed at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Picture: Getty

However, photos of her sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were circulating all over the internet over the weekend.

When a Kardashians fan account posted a photo of Khloe posing next to Kim and family friend Stassie Karanikolaou inside of a car on Oscars night, a commenter wrote:, "Wait so khloe was there but not important enough to walk the red carpet?"

Khloe Kardashian (R) was spotted with Stassie and her sister Kim on the night of the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Picture: Instagram/ @AnastasiaKaranikolaou

In the since-deleted comment, the user also claimed it was "insult to injury" that Khloe seems to be "the only Kardashian" to have never attended the Met Gala.

Khloe replied with a sassy clap back, replying: "I don't know what on earth you're talking about and where you think you come up with these stories that you assume are facts," she replied.

"Both your comments are untrue babe." Khloe added.

Khloe Kardashian claps back at a fan in the Kardashian fan account comment section. Picture: Instagram

While Khloe wasn't snapped at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were photographed, with many fans loving their look.

However, Khloe was spotted at Beyoncé and Jay-Z' Oscars after-party on March 27. The Good American star reunited with Kim and Stassie at one point during the evening for their group photo.

As for the Met Gala claim it appears to be false as neither Khloe or her sister Kourtney have been to the annual prestigious fashion event.

While Khloe was quick to shut down the fan in the comment section, Kourtney's ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick praised the Good American mogul.

When Khloe shared photos of herself off her Oscars night look on her own Instagram, saying that she was giving off "Scarface Elvira Energy", Disick replied:"Say hello to my little friend."

Scott's comment, a quote from 1983's Scarface, also included a heart emoji.

