Khloe Kardashian & Trey Songz spark dating rumours after spending 'alone time' together

The pair are rumoured to be rekindling their romance after they spent 'alone time' at a party in Hollywood.

Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz have sparked rumours that they are rekindling their romance after hanging out together at a party,

The 37-year-old reality TV star and 37-year-old R&B singer were reportedly spending time with each other in a one-on-one booth at a Justin Bieber party.

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly moving on from her ex Tristan Thompson after his baby mama scandal. Picture: Instagram

The pair were first romantically linked in 2016, but reports have suggested they may be "back on" after allegedly spending hours talking to each other.

Although Khloe and Trey were among a large group at the party at The Nice Guy in Hollywood, they spent some alone time.

According to Page Six, the pair were in each other's company for the majority of the night – while Khloe's bodyguard remained in close proximity to them.

Khloe and Trey were previously romantically linked in 2016, right before she started dating NBA basketball player Tristan Thompson.

Reports claimed that the pair were interested in each other at the time, but neither wanted to be in a fully committed relationship with one another.

Trey Songz reportedly spent 'alone time' with Khloe at Justin Bieber's party in Hollywood. Picture: Instagram

However, the Good American co-founder and 'Slow Motion' singer are said to have kept in contact over the years.

A source told the publication: they "always had a lot of love for each other" and have been supporting each other.

The romance rumours comes after reports claiming Khloe is ready to move on from Tristan and get back into the dating game.

An insider told E! News: "Khloe is getting back out there and ready to move on from Tristan."She seems open to it and is interested in going out and having fun...she is excited to meet someone new."

And the insider claimed her family have been "super supportive" of her decisions to move on.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian share their three-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Picture: Instagram

Back in December 2021, it was revealed that Tristan had cheated on her and had a baby with another woman, Maralee Nichols.

Nichols – who is a fitness trainer and a mum to Tristan's newest child – also claimed that Khloe and Tristan were engaged before his infidelity led to them splitting.

According to new court documents from their lawsuit, Tristan said that he was due to marry Khloe in a series of Snapchat messages he allegedly sent to Maralee Nichols.

Maralee submitted documents on Friday (Mar 4) which alleged that the 30-year-old basketball player had sent the messages to her, demonstrating his “unwillingness” and “refusal” to support the pair’s son, who was born in December 2021.

The fitness trainer named her son with Tristan, "Theo" – revealing the name means a "Gift from God" in an Instagram post with their newborn.