Khloe Kardashian fans troll Tristan Thompson with chant at basketball game

Fans savagely trolled Tristan Thompson at his basketball game, following him "humiliating" and cheating on Khloe Kardashian.

The 37-year-old reality TV star fans heckled the Chicago Bulls player as he attempted a free throw on Monday night.

Tristan Thompson apologised to Khloe Kardashian for "humiliating" her by cheating and fathering a child with another woman. Picture: Getty

Khloe's fans heckled at the basketball player – who cheated on the star last year and fathered another child.

One fan who attended the game shared a video of the crowd yelling, "Khloe! Khloe!" as Tristan prepared to shoot the hoop.

The 30-year-old basketball player ignored the loud 'Khloe' chants and managed to score.

Despite Tristan's success to get the ball into the net, Tristan's team Chicago Bulls did end up losing to Miami Heat.

Meme Tristan Thompson gets trolled by fans during last night's last game with 'Khloe' chants🤦🏿‍♂️😂



Does this qualify as bullying? pic.twitter.com/kxVJ9VSY2S — Cheez Sports TV (@itsjustcheez) March 2, 2022

Khloe and Tristan split last year after news emerged that he had fathered a child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols.

Maralee, 31, gave birth to a baby boy in December 2021, after months of going through a paternity suit battle in court with the basketball star.

Fans chanted Tristan Thompson's ex-girlfriend, Khloe's name during the basketball game. Picture: Getty

The fitness model filed a lawsuit seeking financial support from Tristan and claimed that the pair conceived the child on his 31st birthday back in March.

At that point in time, Khloe was "exclusively" dating Tristan - who she had previously forgiven for past infidelities.

Tristan, 30, initially claimed that his relationship with Maralee was a one-night hookup initially, before admitting they linked up several times for sex.

In legal documents, Tristan admitted that they had a four-month affair, from December 2020 to March 2021.

The basketball star later admitted he is the father of Maralee's baby son and apologised to Khloe for "humiliating" her in a lengthy Instagram post.

Tristan Thompson is a father to three children; Prince, 5, whom he shares with model Jordan Craig, True, 3, who he welcomed with Khloe Kardashian in 2018, and Theo, who he welcomed with Maralee Nichols in 2022.