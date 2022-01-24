Tristan Thompson breaks silence after cheating on Khloe Kardashian

The 30-year-old basketball star shared a cryptic message on his IG that claims he's finally ready to start 'facing his demons' amid the baby mama scandal

Tristan Thompson has finally broken his silence since confirming that he is the father of former personal trainer Maralee Nichols' baby, by posting a cryptic message on his IG stories that sees the NBA star claim he's finally ready to face his demons.

"Sometimes you don’t realise your own strength until you face your greatest weakness. Hide from your demons and they’ll slowly destroy your potential. Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset" the post read.

Tristan Thompson shares a cryptic post on Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram

Earlier this month (Jan 4), Tristan confirmed in an official statement on his IG stories that he is indeed the father of Maralee Nichols' baby whilst also apologising to Khloe Kardashian for humiliating her.

"Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately" he wrote on his IG stories.

Tristan Thompson shared a statement on his Instagram apologising admitting to being the father of third child and apologises to Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

"Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years" he continued.

"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry".

This shockingly came after Tristan denied being the father of the newborn back in December after Maralee spoke out on her secret relationship with the NBA star during the filing of her lawsuit.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian attend the Klutch Sports Group "More Than A Game" Dinner Presented by Remy Martin. Picture: Getty

"Over the past couple of weeks, many inaccurate and false stories have been circulated about me. I have not at any point released, nor have I directed anyone else to release, any information regarding Tristan Thompson or any litigation involving him" her lawsuit claims.

"I have never spoken to any media outlet, nor have I leaked any information to anyone at any time. I am providing this statement because I feel I must defend my character. I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan".

Responding to her lawsuit, the 30-year-old athlete filed an emergency gag order request on Maralee Nichols in an attempt to stop her from saying anything about their affair or new born child.

In the request, he claims the former personal trainer's "intentions all along was to try to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself".

He also alleged that her inclusion of posting Snapchat messages sent between the two — which he is now denying ever having written or sending — was her attempt to smear him and are wholly and clearly fabricated messages.