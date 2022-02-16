Trey Songz sued for $20 million by woman accusing singer of rape

The R&B singer has been accused of rape again by an unidentified woman who claims he 'brutally raped her' whilst she begged him to stop

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material surrounding rape

Trey Songz has been accused of brutally raping a woman back in March 2016 in a new $20 million lawsuit.

The woman, who has remained anonymous for legal reasons claims that he forced her to have anal sex with him as she screamed for him to stop.

Trey Songz attends the "Blood Brother" New York Screening at Regal Battery Park 11 on November 29, 2018 in New York City. Picture: Getty

A representative for the singer told TMZ that the allegations made against his complaint are false, and that he is looking forward to addressing the facts of the matter at hand.

The woman, who claims that prior to the incident, which happened in March 2016, she had consensual sexual with Trey. Speaking on the alleged rape, she claims that they were at a party at a house in LA when he invited her upstairs for what she believed was going to be a consensual encounter.

Trey Songz at the Phliadelphia 76ers Players And Celebrities Wear "Free Meek Mill" Hoodies At Jay-Z Concert. Picture: Getty

In the court documents, the woman said that Trey behaved like a 'savage rapist' once they had reached the bedroom, throwing her to the floor, removing her pants without her consent, pinning her to the ground face first and inserting his erect penis into her anus.

She started screaming and begging for him to stop what he was doing but he alleged refused and kept on. The woman also told the court that he overpowered her physically as she attempted to stop him.

She mentioned that after the incident, she gathered her clothes and exited, taking an Uber ride home. She claims her driver saw how distressed she was and took her to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals performed a sexual assault exam on her that revealed 'severe anal tearing that could require surgery.'

Dylan Gonzalez posing on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

This isn't the first time the R&B singer has been accused of sexual assault. On New Years Eve last year, former University of Las Vegas women’s basketball star Dylan Gonzalez accused the R&B singer of rape on Twitter.

Tweeting out: "Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022", she later released another statement on her IG account.

Dylan Gonzalez releases a statement on her IG account. Picture: Instagram

"With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel" she wrote.

Before this, Trey Songz – whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson – was accused of sexual misconduct by a woman known simply as 'Aliza', who alleged that he urinated on her during a sexual encounter without her consent, and then refused to let her leave the room.

Keke Palmer attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Red Carpet. Picture: Getty

Actress Keke Palmer famously accused the 'Neighbours Know My Name' singer of using sexual intimidation to get her to appear in his "Pick Up the Phone" music video in 2017.

"How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict" Keke wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

"Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time".