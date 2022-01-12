Trey Songz addresses sexual assault claims from basketball star Dylan Gonzalez

After being accused of rape by the women's basketball star on Twitter, the R&B singer has responded to her claims

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trey Songz has finally spoken out after being accused of rape by former University of Las Vegas women’s basketball star Dylan Gonzalez on Twitter.

A representative for the 37-year-old musician told TMZ that Trey will be exonerated of the allegations in due time.

"Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks" the statement read.

Trey Songz attends the "Blood Brother" screening in New York City. Picture: Getty

This comes after Gonzalez took to her Twitter on New Years Eve, accusing the R&B singer of being a rapist tweeting:

"Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022".

Trey Songz is a rapist.



Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year.



See you in 2022 🤘🏽 — Dylan Gonzalez (@IIGonZ_) December 31, 2021

Originally not specifying whether or not she was the victim, she followed up her claims by posting a statement on her Instagram on Tuesday 11 Jan claiming had been sexually assaulted by Trey in a hotel in Las Vegas.

Dylan Gonzalez releases a statement on her IG account. Picture: Instagram

"With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel" Gonzalez writes in her statement.

Dylan Gonzalez posing on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone. I stand with you and encourage all those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward. Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal".

She goes onto end the statement by requesting 'privacy, consideration and compassion' as she remains focused on pursuing 'the best course of action and all of her legal options.'

Dylan Gonzalez posing on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Trey Songz – whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson – was in Las Vegas celebrating his 37th birthday at Drai’s Nightclub, when a source claimed that Songz and his entourage then took a group of women back to their hotel room.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a report was received regarding 'a sexual assault incident that occurred at a hotel in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard'.

"Tremaine Neverson (Trey Songz) is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made" the statement concluded.

Trey Songz attends the Diesel x Boiler Room: Another Basel Event. Picture: Getty

This isn't the first time Songz has been accused of sexual misconduct. Last summer, the 'Neighbours Known My Name' singer was involved in sexual assault allegation with a woman – known only as ‘Aliza’.

She alleged that he urinated on her during a sexual encounter without her consent, and then refused to let her leave the room.

Trey was also accused of using sexual intimidation against actress Keke Palmer to get her to appear in his "Pick Up the Phone" music video in 2017.

"How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict" Keke wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Keke Palmer at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

"Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time" she continued.

Trey later took to Twitter writing: "Babygirl buggin. Point blank period. Got my number, coulda called, saw the cameras and the lights, heard action. I don't do this twitter sh*t, girl you know me and got my number f*ck outta here".