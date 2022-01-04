Trey Songz accused of rape by basketball player Dylan Gonzalez

The R&B singer has been accused of being a rapist by women’s basketball star Dylan Gonzalez on Twitter

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trey Songz is facing a new accusation of rape after former University of Las Vegas women’s basketball star Dylan Gonzalez took to Twitter claiming the R&B star is a rapist.

"Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022" she tweeted on December 30th.

Trey Songz is a rapist.



Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year.



See you in 2022 🤘🏽 — Dylan Gonzalez (@IIGonZ_) December 31, 2021

Dylan did not specify whether or not she was the victim, however, this isn't the first time Trey Songz has been accused of sexual misconduct.

Back in November, the Can't Help But Wait singer was under investigation for a sexual assault case, after a report was issued to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department following an incident at The Cosmopolitan hotel.

Trey Songz at the 2017 BET Awards. Picture: Getty

Trey Songz – whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson – was in Las Vegas celebrating his 37th birthday at Drai’s Nightclub, when a source claims that Songz and his entourage then took a group of women back to their hotel The Cosmopolitan.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a report was received regarding 'a sexual assault incident that occurred at a hotel in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard'.

"Tremaine Neverson (Trey Songz) is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made" the statement concluded.

Trey Songz attends The Stafford Room in New York City. Picture: Getty

Just last summer, the R&B singer was involved in a similar sexual assault allegation, where a woman – known only as ‘Aliza’ – alleged that he urinated on her during a sexual encounter without her consent, and then refused to let her leave the room.

Trey was accused of using sexual intimidation against actress Keke Palmer to get her to appear in his "Pick Up the Phone" music video in 2017. "How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict" Keke wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Keke Palmer attending the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion. Picture: Getty

"Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time" she continued.

Trey later took to Twitter writing: "Babygirl buggin. Point blank period. Got my number, coulda called, saw the cameras and the lights, heard action. I don't do this twitter sh*t, girl you know me and got my number f*ck outta here".

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.