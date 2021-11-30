Trey Songz under investigation for sexual assault in Las Vegas

The R&B singer has been cooperating with the police after he was accused of sexual assault this past week in Las Vegas after celebrating his birthday

Trey Songz is reportedly under investigation for a sexual assault case, after a report was issued to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday following an incident at The Cosmopolitan hotel.

The Neighbours Know My Name singer – whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson – was in Las Vegas celebrating his 37th birthday at Drai’s Nightclub, when a source claims that Songz and his entourage then took a group of women back to their hotel The Cosmopolitan.

According to TMZ and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a report was received regarding "a sexual assault incident that occurred at a hotel in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard".

"Tremaine Neverson (Trey Songz) is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made" the statement concluded.

Just last summer, the R&B singer was involved in a similar sexual assault allegation, where a woman – known only as ‘Aliza’ – alleged that he urinated on her during a sexual encounter without her consent, and then refused to let her leave the room.

"I got peed on, I didn’t know what was happening, he just did it" Aliza claimed whilst speaking on the No Jumper podcast. She later revealed that she was talking about Trey Songz.

"I'm like, what the fuck? On my eyelashes? and he's like, 'You're fine.' In the interview, Aliza also alleged that Trey Songz had, at one point, refused to let her leave. "He took my phone and my purse away for a whole day and held it over the balcony and was like 'B*tch, if you try and leave, I'm going to drop this shit".

He later took to Twitter to defuse the claims, accusing Aliza of being 'convenient' for someone who 'seeks to destroy someone’s life' saying:

"I brush it off every time but once you have an allegation no matter it’s true weight in validation, it’s now happened once and to some will be believable from that moment forward. None of that happened".

"I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life".

Y’all remember Jane Doe claimed I sexually assaulted her in Miami? She wants me to pay for her therapy and the rest of her school cause of “all the trauma she’s been through.” Pls read pic.twitter.com/J55qTJ4g0K — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) August 19, 2020

In 2017, actress Keke Palmer accused Trey of using sexual intimidation against her to make her appear in his "Pick Up the Phone" music video.

"This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict" Keke wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. "Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time".

Trey later took to Twitter writing: "Babygirl buggin. Point blank period. Got my number, coulda called, saw the cameras and the lights, heard action. I don't do this twitter sh*t, girl you know me and got my number f*ck outta here".

