Trey Songz arrested after a 'physical fight' with police officer

US singer Trey Songz was arrested after a physical fight with a police office at a sports game on Sunday (Jan 24).

According to TMZ, the 36-year-old singer was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, resisting arrest and for assaulting a police officer. The publication shared footage of the incident.

In the footage the "Slow Motion" singer can be seen struggling with an officer who is stood facing him at Arrowhead stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The video, which was shot from a few rows behind where the singer was seated, shows him sitting in his chair as a police officer stands in the row in front of him.

The officer can be seen grappling with Trey for a while, before the singer seems to connect a punch to the officers head. Trey also managed to get the officer in a headlock.

After the back and forth, the officer then eventually pinned Trey down to his seat before more officers and security guards came to the rescue.

Trey Songz gets into fight with police officer at Arrowhead stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Picture: Getty

In the clip, fans can be heard telling the officer to stop while Trey is heard to shout "get off me".

'What the f***, he didn't do it!' a person is heard saying in the clip. 'Arrest the cop!' another voice cries out.

According to DailyMail, a witness to the assault claimed that fans behind Songz had been taunting him, and he had asked them to cool down.

The witness claimed that the officer went after Songz without warning, so the rapper started defending himself.

Trey Songz shares footage of the game, shortly before he was arrested. Picture: Instagram

Songz was reportedly handcuffed and arrested once more officers arrived at the scene.

The "Na Na" singer is reportedly on a 24-hour hold in jail and is expected to be released on Monday night.