Trey Songz rumoured to be dating R&B singer Saiyr

Trey Songz & Ceraadi’s Saiyr spark dating rumours after intimate photo. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Singer Trey Songz is allegedly dating R&B singer Saiyr, from the group Ceraadi.

Trey Songz has been quiet on the relationship front for a while now, but it has been revealed that the 35-year-old singer has a new boo.

The R&B artist was spotted celebrating his newly released Back Home artist is celebrating his project with his friends and an important lady.

Trey is rumoured to be dating Ceraadi's 25-year-old singer, Saiyr Gibson.

This took fans by surprise as the rapper recently revealed he had tested positive for coronavirus. However, the star has since claimed that he has fully recovered from the virus.

The "Slow Motion" singer posted a series of photos and videos to his Instagram Story, which sparked fans calling him out for being around people so soon after having the virus.

However, other fans were focussed on the fact the rapper was hugged up with Ceraadi artist Saiyr.

Roc Nation's Ceraadi duo has been blowing up the R&B-hip hop scene. The group also has a new EP on the way, which many fans have anticipated.

In a now deleted post, Saiyr wrote "I like him" besides a photo of her gripping tight on Trey. The pair shared an intimate hug in the photo she posted.

American blog TheShadeRoom got ahold of the post and reshaped it on their Instagram feed. Fans swamped the comments, speculating that this she's Trey's new flame.

However, some fans were critical of their relationship. One fan wrote "Doesn't he have a girl already??" while another wrote "Oh he dates trump supporters .. cute".

Many fans were left confused as people believed Trey was still with the mother of his son, Noah. However, Trey has seemingly moved on.

Check out Trey's new girlfriend, Saiyr, below.

