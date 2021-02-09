Trey Songz dating history: from Lori Harvey to Megan Thee Stallion

Who is Trey Songz dating? Who are his ex-girlfriends and is he currently dating anyone?

Trey Songz is currently romantically linked to Instagram model Yasmine Lopez, after she shared an intimate photo with the singer.

Following on from Trey Songz alleged sex tape leak, Lopez interjected on the conversation about the widely discussed topic.

While many fans believed that the singers intimate body parts had been altered and edited online, his girlfriend Lopez cleared up the rumours with a cheeky caption.

The 22-year-old model wrote "It ain’t no photoshop @treysongz" alongside a photo of herself in a robe with a shirtless Trey Songz standing beside her.

Now we know who Trey. Songz potential new flame is, but who else has Trey Songz dated in the past?

Yasmine Lopez Yasmine Lopez. Picture: Instagram Yasmine Lopez seemingly confirmed she is dating Trey Songz, after sharing a cute photo of them both on Instagram. However, it is not clear how long the pair have been together. The 22-year-old model, who often promotes skin care brand on her Instagram, has over 1 million followers. Lopez Instagram account is @theyasminelopez

Saiyr Gibson Saiyr Gibson. Picture: Instagram One-half of the hip hop duo Ceraadi, Saiyr, was reportedly dating Trey Songz last year. On October 15, 2020, the R&B singer posted, then deleted a photo of her and Trey Songz. In the photo Saiyr's uploaded to Instagram, she could be seen hugging Songz with the caption “I like him”.

Caro Colon Caro Colon. Picture: instagram Trey Songz and Caro Colon welcomed their son Noah in May 2019. At the time of Noah’s birth, many fans were wondering who his mother was, as her identity was not revealed. However, when Noah turned one, Songz shared a photo of Caro with Noah on his Instagram. On Wednesday (Apr 22, 2020) Trey captioned the photo: “I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that!" "You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma.” It is not clear when Trey Songz and Caro began dating.

Lori Harvey Lori Harvey. Picture: Getty Lori Harvey was reportedly first linked to Trey Songz in December 2018. However, rumours of the pair's split surfaced a year later. Many fans believe the pair had split due to Trey Songz announcing he was going to be a father, back on May 2018. Lori seemed to be totally cool with Trey having a baby which was not hers. "Awww that little foot," she commented alongside a heart-eye emoji on his Instagram post. She continued "Happy for you T!!!". Neither Lori or Trey publicly addressed their relationship.

Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: Getty Megan Thee Stallion and Trey Songz dating rumours began after the pair were spotted at a club together. Around the same time, reports claimed the pair had hung out for Halloween and were spotted again on the R&B singers birthday. However, Megan quickly took to Twitter to shut down the claims with a bold message. "If I ain’t claiming him he ain’t mine ...SIMPLE" she tweeted in November 2019.

Tanaya Henry Tanaya Henry. Picture: Getty Trey Songz and Tanaya Henry dated for seven years before splitting in 2015. The singer and Henry called it quits after the relationship became "too messy", according to Henry. The jewellery maker took to Twitter and responded to a fan, confirming the split.

Khloe Kardashian Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Getty According to Entertainment Tonight, Khloé Kardashian and Trey Songz were spotted “kissing” and “making out” in Las Vegas, back in 2016. The pair allegedly got really close and were seen at Drai's nightclub The Cromwell, where they had arrived together.

Mila J Mila J. Picture: Getty In 2014, sources told E! News that Trey Songz was dating singer Mila J – also known as Jhene Aiko's sister. An insider told the publication that the pair had “so much” in common. The songstress also made an appearance on his 2014 track ‘Disrespectful’ from his 'Trigga Reloaded' album.

Ciara Ciara. Picture: Getty Trey Songz and Ciara dating rumours swirled around online during the Atlanta stop of his ‘Passion, Pain & Pleasure’ tour. Trey was seen giving Ciara a sensual massage during the tour stop. The pair allegedly dated on -and-off in 2010.

Lauren London Lauren London. Picture: Getty In an interview with Angela Yee, Trey Songz admitted he was in love with actress Lauren London. When Trey Songz admitted he had been in love twice, Yee asked him, “And then….Lauren London? I’m just saying, I’m assuming those were the two people you were in love with. The two that met your mom.” Confirming he loved her, Trey said, “Yeah, you right.” During a 2012 interview with San Francisco’s 106KMEL, Trey Songz said: “I’m gonna say this right now, Lauren London is a very important person to me." "I love her to death. Is she my woman? No. We are great friends and, yes we have been lovers before. And I’m saying this right now 'cause I’m tired of people asking me about that sh*t.” After the pair split in late-2013, Lauren began dating rapper Nipsey Hussle and was in a relationship with him until his murder on March 31, 2019.

Keri Hilson Keri Hilson. Picture: Getty In 2009, rumours were rife surrounding Keri Hilson and Trey Songz's romance. According to a SandraRose source, “They were acting like school kids in the throes of puppy love.” The reports surfaced following a show in Atlanta at Phillips Arena, where Trey and Keri performed their ‘I Invented Sex’ remix with Usher.