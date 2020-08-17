Lauren London posts emotional tribute on Nipsey Hussle's birthday

Lauren London pays tribute to Nipsey Hussle on his 35th birthday. Picture: Getty

On what would have been Nipsey Hussle's birthday, his partner Lauren London paid a heartbreaking tribute.

By Matt Tarr

The murder of Nipsey Hussle shook the whole Hip Hop community its core back in March 2019 and the loss of the hugely influential rapper is still felt every day.

On what would have been his 35th birthday, Nipsey Hussle's long-term partner Lauren London shared an emotional post on Instagram in which she celebrated the 'Victory Lap' star's life.

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London had dated for several years. Picture: Getty

Writing alongside a picture of Nip, Lauren London said:

King Ermias

Best friend

Twin Flame

Greatest Teacher

Beautiful Strong Vessel

The Spiritual Giant that walked Earth.

“I Miss You” will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul.

Yet, I know you walk with me- always still.

Happy 35th

Eternally Yours, Boogie

Alongside Nipsey's fans, some big names including Jhene Aiko, Lebron James and Snoh Alegra shared their love with Lauren on what must have been an incredibly tough day.

Tekashi 6ix9ine recently received a huge backlash after he flew to LA and paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle, with fans claiming his decision to take the knee in front of a mural of the rapper was disrespectful.

LA rapper and Nipsey Hussle's close friend The Game personally slammed 6ix9ine and challenged him to 'keep playing'.

Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer, Eric Holder is still awaiting trial over the March 2019 shooting of the rapper.

