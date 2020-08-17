Lauren London posts emotional tribute on Nipsey Hussle's birthday
17 August 2020, 19:11
On what would have been Nipsey Hussle's birthday, his partner Lauren London paid a heartbreaking tribute.
The murder of Nipsey Hussle shook the whole Hip Hop community its core back in March 2019 and the loss of the hugely influential rapper is still felt every day.
> Tekashi 6ix9ine dragged over "disrespectful" Nipsey Hussle tribute
On what would have been his 35th birthday, Nipsey Hussle's long-term partner Lauren London shared an emotional post on Instagram in which she celebrated the 'Victory Lap' star's life.
Writing alongside a picture of Nip, Lauren London said:
King Ermias
Best friend
Twin Flame
Greatest Teacher
Beautiful Strong Vessel
The Spiritual Giant that walked Earth.
“I Miss You” will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul.
Yet, I know you walk with me- always still.
Happy 35th
Eternally Yours, Boogie
Alongside Nipsey's fans, some big names including Jhene Aiko, Lebron James and Snoh Alegra shared their love with Lauren on what must have been an incredibly tough day.
Tekashi 6ix9ine recently received a huge backlash after he flew to LA and paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle, with fans claiming his decision to take the knee in front of a mural of the rapper was disrespectful.
LA rapper and Nipsey Hussle's close friend The Game personally slammed 6ix9ine and challenged him to 'keep playing'.
Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer, Eric Holder is still awaiting trial over the March 2019 shooting of the rapper.
