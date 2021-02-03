Trey Songz sex tape: Twitter reacts to leaked video

Trey Songz alleged sex tape leaks sparking Twitter frenzy. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Fans react on Twitter, after the alleged sex tape of the R&B singer gets leaked online.

Trey Songz has been the trending topic of conversation on social media, after an alleged sex tape video of the singer leaked on Twitter.

Earlier today (Feb 3), the 36-year-old R&B singer became trending on Twitter, after a video was shared of an unnamed woman performing sexual acts on him.

The alleged sex tape video spreader quickly on the social media platform, with fans reacting to the shocking video.

While many fans pointed to the voice in the video sounding like the singer, other fans also pointed to his distinctive wrist tattoos, which looks very similar to the tattoos in the video.

Trey Songz trends on Twitter after his alleged sex tape leaks. Picture: Getty

Reports have claimed Trey Songz may potentially be the man in the video after sharing clear zoomed in photos of his wrist tattoos.

The singer is yet to respond to the claims.

One fan joked "Can my neighbors know your name too Trey?" while another wrote "That thang was thangin🤣".

See Twitter fan reactions below.

Good morning to Trey Songz only. pic.twitter.com/apyY26znwt — ʙʀɪᴏ 🏳️‍🌈 (@IAMBRIO_) February 3, 2021

me standing outside trey songz home tonight pic.twitter.com/6uQe2WspQ3 — jae † (@Lovely_Jaelyn) February 3, 2021

Me searching for the Trey Songz video before it disappears pic.twitter.com/W8BFfSe1iR — Mistolin (@therealmistolin) February 3, 2021

Trey Songz I see why the neighbors knew ya name 😩 pic.twitter.com/ERwljvp0Y7 — ᴹᶦᶜᵏᶦᵉ ᵐᵉⁿᵃʲ ♡ (@JuicyKouturee) February 3, 2021

The fact that the thang was thanging pic.twitter.com/vWqEvL8U80 — Babymuva 🤍 (@thegolden_ivy) February 3, 2021