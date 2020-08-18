Trey Songz reveals huge arm tattoo of his son Noah's face

Trey Songz has unveiled his brand new tattoo in honour of his one-year-old son, Noah.

The 'Bottoms Up' singer, 35, showed off his new inking on Instagram this week - a huge portrait of Noah on his arm with the words "Noah's Dad" written in cursive underneath.

"My boy with me forever courtesy of @kattatgirl," Trey captioned the post, which featured photos of the tattoo process as artist Katrina Jackson went to work on his arm.

"Such a pleasure. He is such a cutie and I’m so happy for you on your new journey into fatherhood! Thank you Trey," replied Jackson, who owns the Enigma tattoo parlour in Beverly Hills.

Trey Songz documented the process of his new tattoo. Picture: Instagram/@treysongz

Songz shocked his fans back in April 2019 after announcing the birth of Noah, his first child. Earlier this year, the singer shared the first photo of Noah's mother on social media.

Celebrating Noah's first birthday, Trey shared a series of snaps with his son and his baby mama - whose name remains unknown - with both parents happily celebrating their "wild one".

"I’m obsessed," Trey captioned the post, adding, "we did that, YOU did that! You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma."