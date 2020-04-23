Trey Songz shares first photo of son Noah's mother in sweet tribute post

Trey Songz reveals his baby mama for the first time ever. Picture: Getty

Singer Trey Songz has revealed his son Noah's mother in a sweet family photo on Instagram.

Trey Songz took his fans by surprise when he announced that he was a new father last year. This time, he has revealed his baby mama to the world for the first time ever.

The 35-year-old singer has been pretty private in the past regarding his dating life and family life, however, he has decided to share an adorable photo gallery of family photos on Instagram.

During quarantine, the "She Lovin It" singer has been more active on Instagram, posting the sweetest photos of his son Noah.

Songz recently posted photos and videos of Noah in celebration of his son's first birthday. After sharing a video of Trey and Noah doing some beat-boxing, the singer shared another post.

On Wednesday (Apr 22) Trey shared a series of photos with his son and revealed the mother of his child. (Swipe right to see photos of Noah's mother)

The photos show Noah and both his parents happily celebrating their "wild one".

"I’m obsessed," Trey Songz wrote in the Instagram caption.

He continued "we did that, YOU did that! You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma."

Although Trey Songz shares a photo of a Noah's beautiful mother, he did not reveal her name or tag her on Instagram.

The singer also turned off the comments on the post.