Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle's grandmother accept rapper's first Grammy with heartfelt speech

Nipsey Hussle's partner Lauren London accepted the late rapper's first Grammy Award alongside his family. Picture: Getty

Lauren was joined by the late rapper's family including his grandmother Margaret Boutte.

Nipsey Hussle's longtime partner Lauren London took to the stage with the late rapper's family to accept his first Grammy Award last night.

Less than a year after his tragic passing, Lauren, 35, was joined on the Grammy stage at Staples Center in Los Angeles by the rapper's grandmother Margaret Boutte to deliver a heartfelt speech.

Nipsey, who was fatally shot outside his own Marathon Clothing store on LA's Slauson Avenue in March last year, won 'Best Rap Performance' for his song 'Racks In The Middle' featuring Roddy Rich and Hit-Boy.

Nipsey's widow Lauren London and his family accepted his posthumous award for Best Rap Performance for "Racks in the Middle". Picture: Getty

Lauren, who dated Nipsey from 2013, began her speech, "I speak on behalf of our family and in honour of Nip, who is... was a phenomenal vessel."

"Nip did it not just for the awards, but for the people. God allowed him to use this music to speak his truth, give his wisdom and something that we will forever be able to live with," she continued, before handing over to Nip's grandmother.

"I am the grandmother of Nipsey Hussle," said Boutte, before the crowd erupted into a huge round of applause, "I wanted to thank all of you for showing all the love that I have felt for him all of his life and will always live in my heart, so thank you, thank you, thank you."

Lauren London, Nipsey's grandmother Margaret Boutté, his sister Samantha Smith and his daughter Emani Asghedom all attended the Grammys in honour of the late rapper. Picture: Getty

Lauren - who gave birth to her son with Nipsey, Kross Ermias Asghedom, in August 2016 - was joined on the red carpet by Boutté, the rapper's sister Samantha Smith and his daughter Emani Asghedom.

Nipsey was previously nominated in 2019 for 'Best Rap Album' for his album 'Victory Lap', but ultimately lost out to Cardi B who won with her debut album 'Invasion Of Privacy'.

During this year's ceremony, the rapper was honoured with a star-studded tribute performance from YG, Roddy Ricch, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, John Legend and gospel singer Kirk Franklin just hours after winning his award.

The performance was also dedicated to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning (26 Jan). His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, also died.