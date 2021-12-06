Tristan Thompson fans convinced alleged baby mama Maralee Nichols has given birth

The basketball star reportedly impregnated his personal trainer while still dating Khloe Kardashian. Now, fans think the Texas fitness instructor has given birth.

Tristan Thompson has been accused of insisting that a woman should get an abortion, while offering her $75,000 in hush money after she allegedly became pregnant with his child.

According to court documents, the 30-year-old basketball star impregnanated a Texas personal trainer named Maralee Nichols, while he was still dating Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson allegedly impregnated Maralee Nichols while he was still dating Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Getty

Now, fans are convinced the personal trainer has given birth to a baby boy after new photos of a child appeared on @maraleenicole Instagram page.

On Saturday (Dec 4) a photo from a pregnancy photoshoot, where the star is pictured in a white gown, holding her baby bump was uploaded to the Instagram account.

The post read: "This journey has been great ♥️ my friends and family came together to celebrate this opportunity I got to have, in a happy way.

I am a mother and will carry that title proudly. The best is yet to come ♥️ #newmom".

In the second photo uploaded to the Instagram account, the post read: "First came love, then came you [heart emoji] Angelou Kash Thompson" alongside a photo of a newborn.

Tristan's Instagram account was tagged on the photo of the baby on Instagram. While many fans believe Nichols has given birth, other fans have questioned whether it's true.

One fan wrote: "Chile, not Tristan Thompson new baby mama giving birth the same day the news broke! Y’all done stressed this woman into labor", while another added: "Lawd Tristan Thompson’s trainer just gave birth to their son… it’s all in the eyes. All his kids got his eyes."

According to documents obtained by DailyMail the baby was conceived in Houston, Texas, during Thompson's 30th birthday celebrations in March.

At the time, Tristan was still dating Khloe – whom he shares a three-year-old daughter, True Thompson with.

Maralee Nichols shares a photo of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's daughter Stormi, claiming she is her sons cousin. Picture: Instagram/@maraleenicole

Houston native Nichols, has moved to Los Angeles and has sued the athlete for child support as well as for reimbursement of medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs.

The fitness instructor has also filed to submit text messages between her and Thompson as evidence for her paternity lawsuit, which allegedly show that he wanted her to terminate the pregnancy, according to Page Six.

Nicholas attorneys claim that the texts show Thompson 'addressing the parties' relationship' and 'insisting that she get an abortion and threatening that she will get next to nothing with lesser support requirements in Texas.'

In a text message obtained by Radar, Thompson allegedly offers Nichols $75,000 to keep quiet and says he wants no involvement in the child's life.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share their three-year-old daughter named True Thompson. Picture: Instagram/@realtristan13

'You know how I feel. My feelings haven't changed at all. Won't be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It's completely wrong,' the text message allegedly sent by Thompson reads.

'You are aware that I'm retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly or someone who's unemployed.'

'It's texas (sic) so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I'm offering cause you won't get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who's unemployed.'

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and their daughter True pictured together in June 2020. Picture: Instagram/@realtristan13

In a declaration included in paternity suit, Thompson acknowledges having sex with Nichols at a hotel after the pair attended a party together – but claimed it only happened once.

Khloe ended her relationship with Tristan back in July after he had been seen entering a room with three women during a Beverly Hills party.