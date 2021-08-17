Khloe Kardashian slams troll over Tristan Thompson reunion rumours

Khloe Kardashian has hit back at a a troll who criticised her for allegedly getting back with Tristan Thompson, following his multiple cheating scandals.

Reports started circulating that the reality TV star had reconciled with her ex Tristan – who she split with back in July.

Reports emerged claiming Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were working on reconciling their relationship. Picture: Getty

A source recently told In Touch Weekly that Khloe was ‘desperate’ to make her relationship with Tristan work.

However, TMZ later refuted these claims citing another insider who said the pair are healthily co-parenting for the sake of their daughter True.

This didn't stop fans catching wind of the previous reconciliation claims, and sharing their thoughts about it on social media.

A Twitter user shared a link to the reports claiming they're back together and wrote: ‘At this point @khloekardashian has no self worth. Anyway…’

Khloe Kardashian hits back at troll over criticism comment. Picture: Twitter/@khloekardashian

Khloe hit back, writing: ‘You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me.’

Tristan also responded to people who criticised himself and Khloe, writing: "Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person’s dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore"

In another tweet, he added: "So remember this: when your feet slip, you can restore your balance. When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly."

Tristan Thompson claps back at trolls criticising his and Khloe Kardashian's situation,. Picture: Twitter/@realtristan13

Khloe and Tristan's relationship has been on-and-off. Tristan, 30, cheated on Khloe, 37, during her pregnancy and then again with Jordyn Woods a year later.

More recently, the Bolton Celtics basketball player was accused of spending time with several women at a house party in Los Angeles, but later denied the claims.

Khloe was said to have left Tristan not long before the reports surfaced.

In May, Tristan Thomspon's alleged mistress Sydney Chase claimed she slept with Tristan. The NBA star branded her a liar and filed a cease-and-desist against her.

While Tristan has been embroiled in several cheating scandals, one thing that remains clear is that the pair have co-parenting True Thompson as their main focus.