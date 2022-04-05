The Kardashians ABC News special: Air date, trailer & how to watch
5 April 2022, 14:14
Robin Roberts sits down with Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kris Jenner for the ABC News special. Here's everything we know about the interviews...
While The Kardashians new Hulu show is set premiere in mid-April, ABC’s Robin Roberts sat down with Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, and momager Kris Jenner for interviews.
The Kardashians new HULU show: Here's everything you need to know
The family sit down with the host to talk about love, business, and their new reality TV series. Here's everything you need to know about The ABC News primetime special interview.
What is the air date for The Kardashians ABC News special?
The hour-long interview special airs on ABC on Wednesday, April 6, at 8 p.m. ET.
David Sloan ish the shows senior executive producer, and Muriel Pearson serves as executive producer.
How can I watch The Kardashians ABC News special?
You can watch The Kardashians ABC News special interview with Robin Roberts on Wednesday, April 6, at 8 p.m. ET.
Alternatively, the special will be available to stream on Hulu starting the following day, Thursday, April 7.
What can I expect from the interviews?
Kim Kardashian
Kim opens the interview teaser clip with, “It’s hard to live your life on a reality show and then say, ‘I want certain things to be private.’”
Roberts then asks the Skims founder, “Do you feel that as much as you’ve accomplished that you’re still fighting for respect?” Kim replies, “Absolutely.”
Kim opens up about her "recent divorce from rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West, the impact of the spotlight on her personal life and family, and her recent comments about women and work" says ABC.
Later on in the teaser clip, Roberts asks Kim about her ongoing divorce with Kanye West.
“How have you leaned on your family through the divorce with Kanye?” However, viewers cannot see Kim's response in the teaser.
Following a conversation about one relationship ending, Roberts asking about one that is flourishing.
“Exciting for you! A new love in your life!” Kim laughs as the Good Morning America host follows up and asks, “Will we see Pete [Davidson] in the show?”
Kim opens her mouth to answer, but the teaser clip does not reveal the answer.
Khloe Kardashian
In the teaser, Roberts gets into the relationships topic, to which Khloé replies, “Oh my lord.”
Roberts mentions Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson by name and asks, “Where do things stand? How are you all doing?” The teaser cuts before Khloe answers.
Kourtney Kardashian
In the teaser, a photo of Kourtney and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker pops up on the screen, and Roberts asks about their relationship.
“How did this happen? He was your friend, Travis. And now you all can’t keep your hands off of one another" Roberts asks, to which Kourtney responds “I know, can you believe it?”
Kris Jenner
Roberts gets right down to money making aspect with Kris in the teaser.
“Now the Kardashian brand is a multibillion dollar family business, are you the mastermind?” Kris smiles at the comment, but her answer will be revealed when the special airs.
Roberts then asks Kris about Kim's new found love, saying: “Kim has found new love. I think you said his name rhymes with feet?”
Kris laughs and replies" “I knew this was coming.”
As she begins to talk about the flourishing relationship, Kris prefaces her comments by saying, “[Kim will] probably kill me.”
How can I watch the trailer?
You can watch the trailer at the top of this article or on YouTube.