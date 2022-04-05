The Kardashians ABC News special: Air date, trailer & how to watch

The hour-long interview special airs on ABC on Wednesday, April 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

Alternatively, the special will be available to stream on Hulu starting the following day, Thursday, April 7.

You can watch The Kardashians ABC News special interview with Robin Roberts on Wednesday, April 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

What can I expect from the interviews?

Kim Kardashian

Kim opens the interview teaser clip with, “It’s hard to live your life on a reality show and then say, ‘I want certain things to be private.’”

Roberts then asks the Skims founder, “Do you feel that as much as you’ve accomplished that you’re still fighting for respect?” Kim replies, “Absolutely.”

Kim Kardashian will address her divorce with Kanye West. Picture: Getty

Kim opens up about her "recent divorce from rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West, the impact of the spotlight on her personal life and family, and her recent comments about women and work" says ABC.

Later on in the teaser clip, Roberts asks Kim about her ongoing divorce with Kanye West.

“How have you leaned on your family through the divorce with Kanye?” However, viewers cannot see Kim's response in the teaser.

Following a conversation about one relationship ending, Roberts asking about one that is flourishing.

Kim Kardashian will talk about her new relationship with Pete Davidson during the interview. Picture: Getty

“Exciting for you! A new love in your life!” Kim laughs as the Good Morning America host follows up and asks, “Will we see Pete [Davidson] in the show?”

Kim opens her mouth to answer, but the teaser clip does not reveal the answer.

Khloe Kardashian

In the teaser, Roberts gets into the relationships topic, to which Khloé replies, “Oh my lord.”

Roberts mentions Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson by name and asks, “Where do things stand? How are you all doing?” The teaser cuts before Khloe answers.

Khloe Kardashian will talk about her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson in the special. Picture: Getty

Kourtney Kardashian

In the teaser, a photo of Kourtney and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker pops up on the screen, and Roberts asks about their relationship.

“How did this happen? He was your friend, Travis. And now you all can’t keep your hands off of one another" Roberts asks, to which Kourtney responds “I know, can you believe it?”

Kourtney Kardashian will talk about her romance with her fiancé Travis Barker. Picture: Getty

Kris Jenner

Roberts gets right down to money making aspect with Kris in the teaser.

“Now the Kardashian brand is a multibillion dollar family business, are you the mastermind?” Kris smiles at the comment, but her answer will be revealed when the special airs.

Kris Jenner will talk about being a momager during the interview. Picture: Getty

Roberts then asks Kris about Kim's new found love, saying: “Kim has found new love. I think you said his name rhymes with feet?”

Kris laughs and replies" “I knew this was coming.”

As she begins to talk about the flourishing relationship, Kris prefaces her comments by saying, “[Kim will] probably kill me.”