The Kardashians accused of 'faking storyline' about Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal

The family meeting was apparently filmed months after Tristan Thompson's secret child was revealed

Last week, Kardashian fans were shocked to discover that Tristan Thompson was involved in another cheating scandal with Khloè Kardashian.

In the season finale of The Kardashians, fans finally got to see the family’s unfiltered reaction to Tristan Thompson’s paternity exposè.

Khloe Kardashian reacts to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal ‘on camera’

Tristan and Khloe with their daughter, True. Picture: Instagram

They were caught unaware by the news that Tristan had fathered a child, after court documents were leaked at the end of 2021.

The Kardashian clan called a family meeting in the latest episode, with Kim, Kourtney, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attending.

In line with the time that the news broke, the family meeting should have been filmed in November 2021.

Khloe and Tristan pictured before they split. Picture: Getty Images

Kim spoke in a confessional on The Kardashians that ‘every time there’s some serious family drama going on we always have a family meeting’.

‘We all lean on each other for support and that’s what we’re here for’.

Kim Kardashian explaining why Khloe didn't attend the family meeting. Picture: Hulu

Khloè did not attend the family meeting, and texted her sister Kim to say that she wouldn’t be coming.

However, all was not as it seems as eager-eyed fans have spotted evidence that the meeting was staged and in fact filmed almost two months later, at the end of January.

Kourtney was spotted by paparazzi having dinner with husband Travis Barker in Malibu wearing the exact outfit, nail colour and hairstyle as the scene at the end of January.

Kourtney wearing the same outfit as later paparazzi pictures . Picture: Hulu

Some fans have theorised that the family seemed emotionless, and the time jump explained their reactions.

One user wrote on Reddit that ‘this timeline is so chaotic I’m over it’. ‘Why even put out the season if it was gonna be edited so poorly’, they continued.

