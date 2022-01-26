Tristan Thompson 'spotted with mystery woman' after baby mama scandal

This comes a few weeks after the NBA basketball star apologised to Khloe Kardashian for fathering a child during their relationship.

Tristan Thompson has been spotted out with a new mystery woman, just weeks after it was revealed that he fathered a child during his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

The NBA basketball star became a trending topic after a TikTok shows him being caught out with another woman.

Tristan Thompson has allegedly been spotted out with a new mystery woman. Picture: Getty

A TikTok from user @TriciaCaracoza, shows a woman sitting on Tristan's lap as they both sat in a chair.

While there is not much information about the woman he was spotted with, Tristan can be seen engaging in an intimate conversation with an unidentified woman.

Tristan Thompson stays locked in off the court pic.twitter.com/8vFdh7RkOW — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) January 26, 2022

American blog TheShadeRoom re-shared the clip, with a caption detailing the alleged situation. A woman has reportedly claimed that she saw Tristan in the bar (reportedly Uncle Buc’s) with another woman, after his game in Milwaukee on Saturday (Jan 22).

In the clip, the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings basketball player is seen wearing a cream cap and a grey hoodie, comfortably chilling with a woman sat in his lap.

The woman, who is unknown at this time, is spotted wearing a v-neck black top and rocking a high ponytail.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian share their three-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Picture: Instagram

The video is captioned: "Tristan Thompson is a B * * C H for this" while the camera zoomed in on the pair talking within close proximity.

The user has now deleted the video on TikTok after it started to pick up, but has already been re-posted onto other social media platforms with fans reacting to the clip.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote: : "At this point he’s not even cheating", while another added: "Tristan Thompson got caught cheating again LMAOOOOO. That man is more consistent at cheating than playing basketball".

A third Twitter user wrote: "Tristan thompson caught cheating AGAIN. I always knew that apology he put on IG stories were from Kris herself" while fourth added: "Not Tristan Thompson caught cheating again. That man got too much time on his hands".

See more reactions below.

Not Tristan Thompson still cheating 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Fat Neck Lukaku (@Ghangerian) January 25, 2022

Tristan Thompson keep cheating 😭😭 — mrHustla 🎰🖤 (@Seajayy2x) January 26, 2022

When they say “Daily and consistent cheating” is#TristanThompson 🥱 — ZanLDN (@ZanLdn) January 26, 2022

But then Tristan Thompson is not cheating because he's single pic.twitter.com/y9hg5dOFUa — IG @_solofelang (@Solow_Daisy) January 26, 2022

This news comes weeks after Tristan Thompson was confirmed to be the father of Maralee Nichols child.

Paternity results revealed that the basketball star shares a son with fitness trainer Nichols and he confirmed it on his Instagram stories.

Tristan Thompson apologised to Khloe Kardashian publicly after paternity results revealed he is the father of Nichols child. Picture: Instagram

"Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions.

"Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately" he wrote at the time. Read the full story here

Tristan Thompson reportedly impregnated Nichols while he was still with Khloe Kardashian. At this point in time, it is unclear what the relationship status is between Khloe and Tristan.