Tristan Thompson ‘trying to win Khloe Kardashian back’ as she ‘moves on’ with new man

Tristan Thompson is said to be pining after ex Khloe Kardashian as she has ‘moved on’ with a mystery man.

Tristan Thompson is reportedly trying to win back Khloe Kardashian following their split in December.

The NBA player cheated on the reality TV star numerous times during their relationship and following the birth of his love child with Maralee Nichols, the pair ended their romance for good.

Khloe has since been linked to a mystery man, with a source telling PEOPLE last month that the mum-of-one is in ‘the early stages’ of dating a private equity investor, who she was introduced to by her sister Kim Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson is apparently trying to win back Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Alamy

Tristan Thompson is said to be 'jealous' about Khloe Kardashian moving on. Picture: Alamy

According to Us Weekly, Tristan has been trying to win back the mother of his daughter, but she is allegedly done with their relationship.

The insider said: “Khloé has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages.

“Tristan would want nothing more than to be back with Khloé, so of course, there’s jealousy there.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are said to be strictly co-parenting their daughter True. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly in 'the early stages' of dating a new mystery man. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

The source went on to say that although he has ‘tried countless times to win back’ the Good American owner is ‘done with him for good romantically’.

The exes are said to be ‘strictly co-parenting, with the insider adding: “They are amicable and spend time together when it comes to True.”

This comes after Tristan was spotted getting cosy with a mystery woman in Vegas over the weekend, as the insider went on to add that Tristan ‘just likes to party and [is] flirty with girls, which is nothing new’.