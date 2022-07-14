Everyone is saying the same thing about Jordyn Woods after Khloe's surrogacy news

14 July 2022, 15:57

Khloe Kardashian and on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child via a surrogate.

Khloe Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child via a surrogate, a representative for the reality star has confirmed.

Tristan Thompson gets booed by a crowd as he makes an appearance in London

Khloe, 38, and NBA player Tristan, 31, already share four-year-old daughter True, and revealed this week that "True will have a sibling who was conceived in November."

The on-off couple have shared a publicly tumultuous relationship over the years due to Tristan's numerous cheating scandals, including an incident with Jordyn Woods, a family friend of Khloe's.

Khloe and Tristan already share daughter True.
Khloe and Tristan already share daughter True. Picture: Instagram

Jordyn, who was formally best friends with Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner until the scandal, was accused of hooking up with Tristan at a party in February 2019. She later claimed Thompson kissed her after a party at his house.

The situation tore apart Jordyn's long-running relationship with the Kardashian-Jenners, with Khloe publicly bashing the now 24-year-old on social media.

Since then, Thompson has found himself at the centre of various cheating scandals. In December 2021, it was revealed that he had fathered a son with model Maralee Nichols while in a relationship with Khloe.

Jordyn was caught up in a cheating scandal with Tristan in February 2019.
Jordyn was caught up in a cheating scandal with Tristan in February 2019. Picture: Instagram

People were understandably shocked to hear the recent news of Khloe and Tristan's surrogacy news, and many mentioning Jordyn in their posts.

"You can’t even feel bad for her anymore. Like this family tried to ruin Jordyn Woods career and had people threatening her family.. meanwhile Tristan continues to be toxic as hell with absolutely no consequences. The misogyny of it all," wrote one user.

"Every time I read a headline about khloe and Tristan I just know Jordyn Woods is having a good a** day," said another.

Meanwhile, a statement from Khloe's team reads, "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," adding, "We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

